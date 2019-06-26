85°F
Community

Community Briefs, June 27

By Boulder City Review
June 26, 2019 - 3:07 pm
 

Library to host visit with author

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has activities planned for the coming week:

■ Mystery book club, 9 a.m. today, June 27, in the boardroom. For those age 18 and older.

■ Author visit with Susan S. Bernardo, 10 a.m. today, June 27, in the community room. There will be crafts, stories and more.

■ Lego book club, 1:30 p.m. today, June 27, in the community room. For those ages 6-12.

■ Family bedtime storytime, 6 p.m. today, June 27, in the community room.

■ Drop-in storytime with a ranger, 10 a.m. Friday, June 28, in the boardroom. For those from age 5 and younger and their caregivers.

■ 3D printer basics, 1 p.m. Friday, June 28, in the community room. Learn how to use the library’s 3D printer. Register at the information desk.

■ After-hours movie, 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 18, in the community room. “Fighting With my Family,” a sports comedy-drama, will be shown. For those age 13 and older.

■ Guitars 101, noon Saturday, June 29, in the boardroom. Bring your guitar and learn how to play basic chords.

■ Gluten-free cooking, 2 p.m. Saturday, June 29, in the community room. Sign up at the information desk. For those age 16 and older.

■ Children’s cabinet, 10 a.m. Monday, July 1, in the boardroom. For children ages 3-5 and their caregivers.

■ Drop-in coding, 3:30 p.m. Monday, July 1, in the boardroom. For those age 8 and older.

■ Baby lap-sit storytime, 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, in the boardroom. For those from age 24 months and younger and their caregivers.

■ Lego challenge, 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, in the community room. For those age 6 and older.

■ Crochet for a cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, in the community room. Learn how to make a sleeping mat for the homeless out of plastic bags.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, in the boardroom. For children ages 2 and 3 and their caregivers.

■ Game-making coding club, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, in the community room. For those in grades 2-8.

■ Painting class, 2 p.m. Saturday, July 6, in the community room. For those age 12 and older. There is a $5 craft fee. Register at the information desk.

Note: The library will be closed July 4.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Gallery to display Bilodeau’s art

Alcohol ink works and photography by Boulder City Art Guild member Carol Bilodeau will be featured throughout July in the group’s gallery inside Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.

Since moving to Nevada from Boston 15 years ago, Bilodeau has reignited her passion for photography. More recently, she embraced the medium of alcohol ink after taking a class.

A reception in her honor will be held from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, July 14.

The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

For more information, visit www.bouldercityartguild.com.

Star party planned at Lake Mead

Rangers at Lake Mead National Recreation Area are holding a star party on Saturday, June 29, at Alan Bible Visitor Center, 10 Lakeshore Road.

The event will start at 8:30 p.m. with a program and stories about stars. At 9, rangers will set up telescopes to view Saturn, Jupiter and other deep-space objects.

For additional information or reservations, call 702-293-8990.

