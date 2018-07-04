Community Briefs, July 5

Landscapes to be featured in guild’s gallery inside hotel

Landscapes by Keith Noble will be showcased throughout July in Boulder City Art Guild’s gallery.

Noble began painting while living in Carlsbad, California, inspired by the seascapes and landscapes of the coast.

In 1994, he moved to Las Vegas, where he was inspired by the beauty of the desert area. Much of his painting is done outdoors.

He joined the Boulder City Art Guild in late 2017.

A reception in his honor will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, July 7.

Noble’s work will be on display throughout the month. The galley is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

The gallery is inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.

For more information, visit www.bouldercityartguild.com

Movie, story sessions at library

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week. These include:

■ Snack and chat, 10 a.m. today, July 5, in the board room.

■ Teen coding club, 1 p.m. today, July 5, in the community room. For those in grades 6-12.

■ Lego book club, 3 p.m. today, July 5, in the community room. For ages 6-12.

■ Drop-in story time, 10 a.m. Friday, July 6, in the board room. For those 5 months old and younger and their caregivers.

■ Game hour, 1 p.m. Friday, July 6, in the community room.

■ Hampstead Stage presents “American Folktales & Songs,” 3 p.m. Friday, July 6, in the community room.

■ Reader’s theater, 1 p.m. Saturday, July 7, in the community room. For those in grades 4-12.

■ Movie, 10 a.m. Monday, July 9, in the community room. “Kubo and the Two Strings” will be shown.

■ “Odd Squad’ club with Vegas PBS, 2 p.m. Monday, July 9, in the board room. For those in kindergarten through fifth grade.

■ Art club, 3:30 p.m. Monday, July 9, in the board room. For all ages.

■ Drop-in coding, 6 p.m. Monday, July 9, in the community room. For those in grades 3-8.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 10, in the board room. For those 24 months old and younger and their caregivers.

■ Kids coding club, 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 10, in the board room. For those in kindergarten through fifth grade.

■ Crochet for a cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 10, in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat for the homeless out of plastic bags. For those age 12 and older.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 11, in the board room. For children 2-3 years old.

■ Smart Parents, Safe Parents, 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 11, in the community room. For adults and children age 5 and younger. Advance registration required; sign up in the youth department.

■ Coding with Vegas PBS, noon, Wednesday, July 11, in the community room. For those in first, second and third grades.

■ Positive Action, 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 11, in the board room. For those ages 12-18.

■ Family boogie night, 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 11, in the community room.

Rangers aim to set life jacket record Saturday

Lake Mead National Recreation Area has a variety of special events happening in the coming week. These include:

■ Ranger program: “Ready, Set, Wear It,” 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Join rangers at Cottonwood Cove marina as they attempt to set a world record for the most life jackets worn as part of a national safe boating campaign. The event will include family-friendly activities and safe boating tips. Call 702-293-8970 for details.

■ Ranger chat, “Public Lands: Treasures of Southern Nevada,” 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday, July 9, at Alan Bible Visitor Center, 10 Lakeshore Road. Learn about the variety of public lands in the area.

For additional information, call 702-293-8990.

Energy choice initiative topic for Democratic Club

Georgi Schultz, outreach organizer for the Coalition to Defeat Question 3, will speak about the energy choice initiative when members of the Boulder City Democratic Club meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 12, in the community room at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

The proposed amendment to the Nevada Constitution requires an open, competitive retail electric energy market.

All interested people are welcome.