Community Briefs, July 19

Boulder City Animal Shelter Diamond came to the shelter as an owner surrender when her family became unable to care for her. Diamond is housetrained, spayed and vaccinated and has a history of living peacefully with other dogs. For more information, call the Boulder City Animal Shelter at 702-293-9283.

Library to host club meetings, show movies,

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week. These include:

■ STEAM exploration club, 10 a.m. today, July 19, in the board room. For those 0-5 and their caregivers.

■ Kids craft hour, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. today, July 19, in the community room.

■ Teen coding club, 1 p.m. today, July 19, in the community room. For those in grades 6-12.

■ Lego book club, 3 p.m. today, July 19, in the community room. For ages 6-12.

■ Open mic night, 6 p.m. today, July 19, in the community room. For those 12 and older. Each performance must be approved by library staff prior to the event; advance registration required.

■ Drop-in story time, 10 a.m. Friday, July 20, in the board room. For those 0-5 months old and their caregivers.

■ Game hour, 1 p.m. Friday, July 20, in the community room.

■ Teen craft and movie, 2:30 p.m. Friday, July 20, in the community room.

■ Game night, 4:30 p.m. Friday, July 20, in the community room.

■ Readers theater, 1 p.m. Saturday, July 21, in the community room. For those in fourth grade and older.

■ Movie, 10 a.m. Monday, July 23, in the community room. “Annie” will be shown.

■ “Odd Squad” club with Vegas PBS, 2 p.m. Monday, July 23, in the board room. For those in kindergarten through fifth grade. It’s a five-week club.

■ Drop-in coding, 6 p.m. Monday, July 23, in the community room. For those in grades 3-8.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 24, in the board room. For those 0-24 months old and their caregivers.

■ Kids coding club, 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 24, in the board room. For those in kindergarten through fifth grade.

■ Crochet for a cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 24, in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat for the homeless out of plastic bags. For those 12 and older.

■ Adulting 101: “Ice Scream, You Scream,” 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 24, in the Nevada room. Learn how to make your own ice cream.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 25, in the board room. For children 2-3 years old.

■ Cooking with young children workshop, 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 25, in the community room. For adults and children ages 3-5. Advance registration required; sign up in the youth department.

■ Positive Action, 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 25, in the board room. For those 12-18.

■ Family boogie night, 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 25, in the community room.

■ Do-It-Yourself wall art craft, 1 p.m. Saturday, July 28. For those 12 and older. Advance registration and a $5 craft fee required by Thursday, July 26.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Lake Mead to mark World Ranger Day

Lake Mead National Recreation Area has a variety of special events happening in the coming week. These include:

■ Ranger chat, “What Does a Park Ranger Do?,” 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 31, at the Alan Bible Visitor Center, 10 Lakeshore Road. Celebrate World Ranger Day by learning about the work rangers do to protect natural and cultural treasures, as well as their daily jobs to keep the recreation area operating. Youth can become junior rangers by completing a booklet about the recreation area.

For additional information, call 702-293-8990.

Yoga class to help Emergency Aid

A lunchtime yoga class is offered at noon Mondays at the Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St.

The one-hour class is designed for everyone, offering a gentle method to balance and unite mind, body and spirit. It is designed to help participants strengthen and tone muscles while teaching relaxation in a fun environment.

Kathleen Wall of Healing Hands by Kathleen will lead the sessions. Wall has more than 30 years of experience.

Participation in the class is by donation, with all donations going to Emergency Aid of Boulder City, which sponsors the sessions.

A limited number of yoga mats will be available.

Alzheimer’s support group to meet at veterans home

The Nevada State Veterans Home is partnering with the Alzheimer’s Association Southern Nevada Region to offer a support group to the public to share information, experiences and problem solving through peer interaction. The group meets at 1 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month in the chapel of the home, 100 Veterans Memorial Drive.

Additionally, classes to increase awareness and knowledge about Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia are offered at 1 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month in the home’s chapel.

Coming topics include “Effective Communication Strategies” on Aug. 2; “Dementia Conversations” on Sept. 6; “Living with Alzheimer’s: For Care Partners, Early Stage” on Oct. 4; “Living with Alzheimer’s: For Care Partners, Middle Stage” on Nov. 1; and “Living with Alzheimer’s: For Care Partners, Late Stage” on Dec. 6.

For more information, contact Azaria Williams with the Alzheimer’s Association at 702-248-2770 or azwilliams@alz.org.