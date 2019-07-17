Community Briefs, July 18

Carol Bilodeau is exhibiting her artwork at Boulder City Art Guild's gallery inside the Boulder Dam Hotel throughout July.

Gallery to feature Bilodeau’s art

Alcohol ink works and photography by Boulder City Art Guild member Carol Bilodeau are being featured throughout July in the group’s gallery inside Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.

Since moving to Nevada from Boston 15 years ago, Bilodeau has reignited her passion for photography. More recently, she embraced the medium of alcohol ink after taking a class through the art guild.

The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

For more information, go to www.bouldercityartguild.com.

Library sets teddy bear sleepover

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week:

n Teddy bear sleepover, 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. today, July 18, in the boardroom. Bring you favorite stuffed animal to storytime, leave it overnight and pick it up the next morning.

n Lego book club, 1:30 p.m. today, July 18, in the community room.

n Drop-in storytime, 10 a.m. Friday, July 19, in the boardroom. For those from age 5 and younger and their caregivers.

n Teen movie, 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, in the community room. “Captain Marvel” will be shown.

n Adam Miller folk music concert, 3 p.m. Friday, July 19, in the community room.

n No-bake desserts, 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20, in the community room. Learn how to make treats without an oven. For those age 16 and older. Register at the information desk.

n Family movie, 10 a.m. Monday, July 22, in the community room. “Kim Possible” will be shown.

n Drop-in coding, 6 p.m. Monday, July 22, in the boardroom. For those age 8 and older.

n Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, in the boardroom. For those from age 24 months and younger and their caregivers.

n Crochet for a Cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 22, in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat out of plastic bags for the homeless. For those age 12 and older.

n Virtual reality lab, 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 22, in the boardroom.

n Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, in the boardroom. For children ages 2 and 3 and their caregivers.

n Game-making coding club, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, in the community room. For those in grades 2-8.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Lake Mead to hold fishing event

Lake Mead National Recreation Area will host a program about fishing Saturday, July 27, at Hemenway fishing pier at Boulder Beach. The event will begin at 6 a.m.

Personnel from the Nevada Department of Wildlife will join park rangers to help people catch a striped bass or catfish. NDOW will have limited bait and fishing gear to check out along with fishing tips.

Those age 12 and older will need a Nevada fishing license; junior licenses for those ages 12-17 are available.

Water shoes, hats and sunglasses are recommended.

Register online at https://register-ed.com/programs/nevada/210-angler-education. For more information or directions, email aczarnecki@ndow.org or call 702-486-5127, ext. 3503.

Artists to demonstrate work

Boulder City Art Guild will present an Artists in Action expo from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, in the Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St.

During the day, members of the guild will create pieces of art in their chosen mediums as well as display finished pieces.

Information about opportunities to create your own art will be available.

Admission is free.

For more information, visit http://www.bouldercityartguild.com.