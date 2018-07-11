Community Briefs, July 12

Boulder City Animal Shelter The Boulder City Animal Shelter has three litters of adorable Siamese kittens. For more information, call the Boulder City Animal Shelter at 702-293-9283.

Energy choice initiative topic for Democratic Club

Representatives from the pro and con sides of Question 3, the energy-choice initiative, are scheduled to speak at tonight’s, July 12, meeting of the Boulder City Democratic Club. The session begins at 6:30 p.m. in the community room at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

The proposed amendment to the Nevada Constitution requires an open, competitive retail electric energy market.

All interested people are welcome.

Library to host club meetings, show movies

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week. These include:

■ Best Dam Readers book club, 9 a.m. today, July 12, in the community room. For those 18 and older.

■ Kids craft hour, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. today, July 12, in the community room.

■ Teen coding club, 1 p.m. today, July 12, in the community room. For those in grades 6-12.

■ Lego book club, 3 p.m. today, July 12, in the community room. For ages 6-12.

■ Drop-in story time, 10 a.m. Friday, July 13, in the board room. For those 0-5 months old and their caregivers.

■ Game hour, 1 p.m. Friday, July 13, in the community room.

■ Movie, 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 13, in the community room. “Wayne’s World” will be shown. For those 13 and older.

■ Lego challenge, 1 p.m. Saturday, July 14, in the community room. For those 6 and older.

■ Movie, 10 a.m. Monday, July 16, in the community room. “Descendants” will be shown.

■ “Odd Squad’ club with Vegas PBS, 2 p.m. Monday, July 16, in the board room. For those in kindergarten through fifth grade. It’s a five-week club.

■ Drop-in coding, 6 p.m. Monday, July 16, in the community room. For those in grades 3-8.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 17, in the board room. For those 0-24 months old and their caregivers.

■ Kids coding club, 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 17, in the board room. For those in kindergarten through fifth grade.

■ Crochet for a cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 17, in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat for the homeless out of plastic bags. For those 12 and older.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 18, in the board room. For children 2-3 years old.

■ Positive Action, 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 18, in the board room. For those 12-18.

■ Chess club, 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 18, in the community room.

■ Adulting 101: Crafting the Perfect Coffee, 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 18, in the community room.

■ Library board of trustees meeting, 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 18, in the board room.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Sunken bomber at Lake Mead focus of special program

Lake Mead National Recreation Area has a variety of special events happening in the coming week. These include:

■ Ranger chat, “World Listening Day,” 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 18, at the Alan Bible Visitor Center, 10 Lakeshore Road. Learn how human-caused sound can alter nature’s soundscape. There will be hands-on activities and a listening kiosk with videos throughout the day.

■ B-29 Superfortress bomber film debut and panel discussion, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 21, at the Alan Bible Visitor Center, 10 Lakeshore Road. On July 21, 1948, a B-29 Superfortress bomber crashed into Lake Mead and has remained underwater. A panel of experts will discuss why this plane and its mission were so significant. Underwater footage of the aircraft will be shown, and some of the artifacts have been brought to the surface. Space is limited; reservations are required and can be made by calling 702-293-8691.

For additional information, call 702-293-8990.

Landscapes to be featured in guild’s gallery

Landscapes by Keith Noble will be showcased throughout July in Boulder City Art Guild’s gallery.

Noble began painting while living in Carlsbad, California, inspired by the seascapes and landscape of the coast.

In 1994, he moved to Las Vegas, where he was inspired by the beauty of Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, the desert, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Mount Charleston. Much of his painting is done outdoors.

Although primarily self-taught, Noble has taken several art classes.

He joined the Boulder City Art Guild in late 2017.

Noble’s work will be on display throughout the month. The galley is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

The gallery is inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.

For more information, visit www.bouldercityartguild.com