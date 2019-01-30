Community Briefs, Jan. 31

Curtain’s paintings showcased

Boulder City Art Guild will present paintings by Charme Curtain in its gallery throughout February.

Her work includes interiors, landscapes, portraits and animals. She said she draws or paints every day and her subjects will usually determine whether she uses a realistic approach or provides the opportunity to offer her perception of the subject.

Curtain paints in oils and acrylics, and like her approach, is “chosen” by the subject.

A reception in her honor will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2. Light refreshments will be served.

The gallery is inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

For more information, visit www.bouldercityartguild.com.

Train museum topic for AAUW

Randy Hees, director of the Nevada State Railroad Museum in Boulder City, will be the speaker Monday, Feb. 4, for the American Association of University Women, Boulder City Branch.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the museum meeting room at the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.

Hees will speak on the history of railroads in Southern Nevada and how they influenced the region’s development. He will explain how the expanded railroad museum will interpret that history.

He has degrees in history and geography from the University of California, Berkeley and has been interested in historic preservation and the history of railroads for a long time.

All interested people are welcome to attend the meeting.

Gardeners to learn about plants

The Boulder City Garden Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, in the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd. Amy Boger will speak about “How to Grow Beautiful Houseplants.”

Everyone is welcome.

Spousal benefits to be discussed

Anew Women’s Network, a support group for widows, will hold its February meeting at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

Guest speaker will be Clinton Johnson, benefit service officer for Nevada State Veterans Home in Boulder City. He will speak about benefits for surviving spouses of veterans. A light lunch will be served.

Candidates to speak at meeting

Boulder City Democratic Club will hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, in the community room at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

The club has invited some of the candidates running for mayor and City Council to speak.

Members also will be celebrating Valentine’s Day with refreshments.

For more information, call 702-530-6604.

Library to host storyteller

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week. These include:

■ Drop-in story time, 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 1, in the board room. For those 0-5 and their caregivers.

■ Storyteller, 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, in the community room. Nancy Jean Grace will read stories as pirate Veronika.

■ Kids craft and play, 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4, in the board room. For children 0-5 and their caregivers.

■ Drop-in coding, 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4, in the board room. For those 8 and older.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5, in the board room. For those 0-24 months old and their caregivers.

■ Virtual reality lab, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5, in the board room. For those 13 and older.

■ Crochet for a cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5, in the community room. Learn how to make a sleeping mat for the homeless out of plastic bags.

■ Learn with Socrates, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5, in the community room. Learn about the library’s new educational database.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday , Feb. 6, in the board room. For children 2-3 years old.

■ Crochet club, 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, in the community room. For those 10 and older.

Call 702-293-1281 for details.

Elks to host monthly bingo session

Boulder City Elks will host its monthly bingo game Monday, Feb. 4, at the lodge, 1217 Boulder City Parkway.

Hamburgers will be sold at 4:30 p.m. Bingo cards go on sale at 5:30 p.m., with games beginning at 6.

Rosie Roll returns in February

Beta Sigma Phi, a philanthropic sorority, will host its third annual fundraising Rosie Roll on Friday, Feb. 22.

Nine Boulder City bars and restaurants will participate in the pub crawl-like event. The Rosie Roll will begin at 6 p.m. at 2 Wheels, which will serve complimentary appetizers until 7 p.m. Also participating are Backstop Sports Pub, Boulder Dam Brewing Co., The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, Jack’s Place, Maxx’s Food &Drink, Milo’s Cellar &Inn, Southwest Diner and The Tap.

A $20 donation includes a wristband for appetizers and tickets for a preselected drink at each location.

Ticket packets may be obtained at the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, 465 Nevada Way, or from a host.

Fire chief to speak at Republican’s meeting

The Boulder City Republican Women will gather for its monthly luncheon meeting Feb. 21 in the banquet room at Railroad Pass Casino, 2800 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. Lunch will be served at 11:45 a.m.

Guest speaker will be Boulder City Fire Chief Kevin Nicholson.

Cost is $23 per person. Reservations must be made by Thursday, Feb. 14, and can be obtained by calling 702-393-1228 or emailing bcgop@yahoo.com.