Community Briefs, Jan. 3

Gallery features photos, pottery

The Boulder City Art Guild will present works by photographer Ann Boulais and potter Bill Buris in its gallery inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., during the month of January.

The public is invited to meet the artists during a reception from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5.

The galley is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

For more information, visit www.bouldercityartguild.com.

Elks lodge to host bingo session

Boulder City Elks will present its monthly bingo event Monday, Jan. 7, at the lodge, 1217 Boulder City Parkway.

Bingo cards will go on sale at 5:30 p.m., with games starting at 6.

At 4:30 p.m., hamburgers will available for purchase.

Blood drive to aid Scout project

Ben Platt, of Boulder City, is holding a blood drive Saturday, Jan. 5, as part of his efforts to become an Eagle Scout. The blood drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 916 Fifth St.

For more information, contact Platt at benjamindplatt@gmail.com.

Film fest topic for AAUW

The Dam Short Film Festival will be the topic of guest speakers at the American Association of University Women, Boulder City Branch, meeting Monday, Jan. 7, in the museum meeting room at the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.

John LaBonney, festival director, and Tsvetelina Stefanova, festival development director, will discuss the 15th annual festival, which will be held Feb. 7-10 at the historic Boulder Theatre.

LaBonney is an award-winning filmmaker who earned a degree in broadcasting and film from Boston University. His work has appeared on television in North and South America, and his film “Barn Dance” was featured at the festival in 2009.

Stefanova is a founding member of the independent rock band Same Sex Mary and operates Bad Moon Booking, a Las Vegas-based booking agency focused on local talent.

The meeting will start at 6 p.m.

‘Plant treasures’ focus of talk

The Boulder City Garden Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9, at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd. Elizabeth Powell will speak on “Plant Treasures of the New World: Saints and Sinners.”

Everyone is welcome.

Live animals to visit library

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week:

■ Live animals with Chuck Meyer, 11 a.m. today, Jan. 3, in the community room.

■ Child safety and welfare program, 1 p.m. today, Jan. 3, in the community room. For those 3-5 and their caregivers. The six-week program is designed to teach people how to keep children safe and happy. Register at the youth services desk or call the library.

■ Movie, 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 4, in the community room. “Smallfoot” will be shown. Bring a comfy chair and snacks.

■ Adulting 101: Grilled Cheese, Please, 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, in the community room. For those 12 and older. Class size is limited; register at the information desk.

■ Kids craft and play, 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 7, in the board room. For children 0-5 and their caregivers.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8, in the board room. For those 0-24 months old and their caregivers.

■ Crochet for a cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8, in the community room. Learn how to make a sleeping mat for the homeless out of plastic bags.

■ Virtual reality lab, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8, in the board room. For those 13 and older.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9, in the board room. For children 2-3 years old.

Throughout January, patrons are invited to stop in the rotunda for cosmic coloring. Participants 18 and older will be given a prize entry if they show their artwork to the information desk librarian.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Democrats will host councilman

The Boulder City Democratic Club will hear from Councilman Kiernan McManus when it meets at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10, in the community room at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

The club will host a 2019 kickoff party at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, at the Multiuse Building, 1204 Sixth St. Newly elected County Commissioner Tick Segerblom will be the keynote speaker. There will be other guests, as well.

The evening will feature a potluck, raffles and surprises.

All are invited to attend.

Republican women to hear chief

The Boulder City Republican Women’s Club will hold its monthly luncheon meeting Thursday, Jan. 17, in the banquet room at the Railroad Pass Casino, 2800 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. The guest speaker will be Boulder City Police Chief Tim Shea.

The meeting will start at 11:45 a.m.

Cost of the luncheon is $22 per person. Reservations must be made by Jan. 10. They can be made by calling 702-393-1228 or emailing bcgop@yahoo.com.

Lobbyist to address retirees

The Boulder City Chapter of the Retired Public Employees of Nevada will hold its monthly meeting at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 10, at The Homestead at Boulder City, 1401 Medical Park Drive.

The guest speaker will be Marlene Lockard, a RPEN lobbyist. She will discuss goals for the 2019 legislative session.

After the meeting, members will go to an area restaurant for a no-host lunch.

For more information, contact Bernard at bernardpaolini@cox.net or call 702-294-0636.

Sons of Norway hosts lutefisk dinner

The Vegas Viking Lodge, Sons of Norway, will host its 21st annual lutefisk dinner at 3 and 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, at the Boulder City Elks Lodge, 1682 Boulder City Parkway.

The traditional dinner will include lutefisk with melted butter or white sauce, roasted pork, boiled potatoes, peas and carrots, lefse and Norwegian and other cookies. Packages of lefse will be available for purchase.

“Lutefisk, codfish soaked in and then drained of lye, has a reputation all its own. Some of us have grown to love it,” said Erik Pappa, president of the lodge.

Proceeds benefit the nonprofit Sons of Norway lodge, which promotes Norwegian heritage through special event and provides an annual scholarship program.

To buy a ticket, send a check, payable to Sons of Norway, to Gwen Knighton, 2156 Marstons Mills Court, Henderson, Nev. 89044. Please include a self-addressed, stamped envelope and a note indicating the names of those attending, whether they are going at 3 or 6 p.m. and a telephone number.

Tickets are $22 for adults and $10 for children 10 and younger. They must be purchased by Jan. 18; none will be sold at the door.

For more information, call 702-869-5775.