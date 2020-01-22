60°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Community

Community Briefs, Jan. 23

By Boulder City Review
January 22, 2020 - 3:03 pm
 

St. Andrew church hosting wine tasting event

The volunteers of St. Andrew Catholic Community will present St. Andrew Uncorked, a charity event at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the church, 1399 San Felipe Drive. The evening includes wines, hors d’oeuvres, along with entertainment by Philip Esser and Paul Klouse, a live auction and surprises.

Tickets, at $50 each, are now on sale. Those attending must be 21 or older.

For tickets or more information, contact Peggy Caspar at 702-689-7055.

Estate, planned giving seminar scheduled

Boulder City United Methodist Church is hosting a seminar by the Desert Southwest United Methodist Foundation that will provide practical techniques to reduce tax liabilities and transfer your estate to your heirs. The presentations by experts in legacy giving and estate planning will start at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at the Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St.

Additionally, the seminar will address basic concepts including probate, what health care or other support documents you should have and why estate planning is more than just having a will.

A light lunch will be served.

For reservations, email FinanceCC@bouldercityumc.com.

Movie, story sessions offered at library

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week:

■ STEAM exploration club, 10 a.m. today, Jan. 23, in the boardroom. For those from birth to 5 and their caregivers.

■ Virtual reality lab, 4 p.m. today, Jan. 23, in the boardroom. For those 13 and older.

■ Drop-in story time, 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, in the boardroom. For those from birth to 5 and their caregivers.

■ Homeschool hangout, 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, in the community room.

■ Role-playing games, 2:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, in the boardroom. For those 12-18 years old.

■ After-hours movie, 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, in the community room. “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” will be shown.

■ Game day, 3:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, in the community room.

■ Conscious communication workshop, 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, in the community room. For those 12 and older.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, in the boardroom. For those from birth to 2 and their caregivers.

■ Crochet for a Cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat out of plastic bags for the homeless. For those 12 and older.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, in the boardroom. For those 2 to 3 and their caregivers.

■ After-school power hour, 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, in the community room. For those 5-18.

■ Mindful hour, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, in the boardroom. Breathing techniques, light stretching and meditation. For those 18 and older.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Lake Mead rangers to lead hike

Lake Mead National Recreation Area has the following special event happening in the coming week:

■ Ranger nature walk: Fisherman’s Trail, 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Katherine Landing ranger station. Join a ranger for a guided, easy 2-mile hike through the granite hills and sand dunes to a beach. Participants will learn about Mojave Desert habitats and the plants and animals that call them home. Reservations requested.

For more information about park events or to make a reservation, call 702-293-8990.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Patti Diamond) Three basic ingredients - oats, nut butter and bananas - provide the base for a ...
Three-ingredient cookies make fast break for breakfast
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Mornings are hard, especially cold, dark winter mornings. But here’s something to motivate you to get out of your warm bed and face the world: breakfast cookies.

Senior Center, Jan. 23
By Boulder City Review

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

(Patti Diamond) Tilapia is a firm white fish that is so mild it takes on the flavors of whateve ...
Light, luscious fish dish can be made in flash
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Often, I get requests for recipes that seem to ask the impossible. We need a dinner that’s healthy yet decadent, simple to prepare, fast enough to make on a busy weeknight and so flavorful it’ll please the whole family. Oh, and totally inexpensive. OK, I gotcha covered.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Carrie Fisher
Behind the Chalkboard: Carrie Fisher
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Welcome to Behind the Chalkboard, which gives readers an inside look at the educators in the community, why they do what they do and their lives outside of the classroom.

(Boulder City Animal Shelter) Rosie is a 7-year-old long haired dachshund in need of a home tha ...
Community Briefs, Jan. 16
By Boulder City Review

Democrats plan kick-off potluck

Senior Center, Jan. 16
By Boulder City Review

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

Names in the News, Jan. 16
By Boulder City Review

Fikri earns pony club certification

(Norma Vally) A good envelope will keep outside elements such as rain from entering and damagin ...
Envelope seals in building’s environment
By Norma Vally Home Matters

When one hears the word “envelope,” a building isn’t what comes to mind, yet this outer shell is the principal structure that maintains and protects a house’s indoor environment.