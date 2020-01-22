Community Briefs, Jan. 23

St. Andrew church hosting wine tasting event

The volunteers of St. Andrew Catholic Community will present St. Andrew Uncorked, a charity event at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the church, 1399 San Felipe Drive. The evening includes wines, hors d’oeuvres, along with entertainment by Philip Esser and Paul Klouse, a live auction and surprises.

Tickets, at $50 each, are now on sale. Those attending must be 21 or older.

For tickets or more information, contact Peggy Caspar at 702-689-7055.

Estate, planned giving seminar scheduled

Boulder City United Methodist Church is hosting a seminar by the Desert Southwest United Methodist Foundation that will provide practical techniques to reduce tax liabilities and transfer your estate to your heirs. The presentations by experts in legacy giving and estate planning will start at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at the Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St.

Additionally, the seminar will address basic concepts including probate, what health care or other support documents you should have and why estate planning is more than just having a will.

A light lunch will be served.

For reservations, email FinanceCC@bouldercityumc.com.

Movie, story sessions offered at library

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week:

■ STEAM exploration club, 10 a.m. today, Jan. 23, in the boardroom. For those from birth to 5 and their caregivers.

■ Virtual reality lab, 4 p.m. today, Jan. 23, in the boardroom. For those 13 and older.

■ Drop-in story time, 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, in the boardroom. For those from birth to 5 and their caregivers.

■ Homeschool hangout, 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, in the community room.

■ Role-playing games, 2:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, in the boardroom. For those 12-18 years old.

■ After-hours movie, 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, in the community room. “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” will be shown.

■ Game day, 3:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, in the community room.

■ Conscious communication workshop, 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, in the community room. For those 12 and older.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, in the boardroom. For those from birth to 2 and their caregivers.

■ Crochet for a Cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat out of plastic bags for the homeless. For those 12 and older.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, in the boardroom. For those 2 to 3 and their caregivers.

■ After-school power hour, 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, in the community room. For those 5-18.

■ Mindful hour, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, in the boardroom. Breathing techniques, light stretching and meditation. For those 18 and older.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Lake Mead rangers to lead hike

Lake Mead National Recreation Area has the following special event happening in the coming week:

■ Ranger nature walk: Fisherman’s Trail, 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Katherine Landing ranger station. Join a ranger for a guided, easy 2-mile hike through the granite hills and sand dunes to a beach. Participants will learn about Mojave Desert habitats and the plants and animals that call them home. Reservations requested.

For more information about park events or to make a reservation, call 702-293-8990.