Community Briefs, Jan. 16

(Boulder City Animal Shelter) Rosie is a 7-year-old long haired dachshund in need of a home that understands the needs of a dog with three legs. Rosie is healthy, spayed, fully vaccinated and lives peacefully with other dogs and cats. For more information, call the Boulder City Animal Shelter at 702-293-9283.

Democrats plan kick-off potluck

Boulder City Democratic Club will hold its annual kick-off potluck party from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the multiuse building, 1204 Sixth St. County Commissioner Tick Segerblom, County Clerk Lynn Goya and others will speak.

All are welcome. For more information, call 702-530-6604.

Choir rehearsing for spring show

Red Mountain Choir is rehearsing Thursday nights from 7-9 at the Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St., for its spring concert. No audition is required. Anyone who enjoys singing is invited to join.

The concert, titled “A Little Night Music,” is scheduled to take place March 27-28.

For more information call Rose at 702-596-1772 or email redmountainmusic@embarqmail.com.

Republicans to hear columnist

Members of the Boulder City Republican Women will gather for their monthly luncheon meeting today, Jan. 16, at Railroad Pass Casino, 2800 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. Guest speaker will be Victor Joecks, a columnist for the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Doors will open at 11 a.m. and lunch will be served at 11:45.

For more information, call 702-393-1228.

Story sessions, coding offered at library

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week:

■ Mystery book club, 9 a.m. today, Jan. 16, in the community room. For those 18 and older.

■ Good morning coding club, 10:30 a.m. today, Jan. 16, in the boardroom. For those in second through eighth grade

■ Virtual reality lab, 4 p.m. today, Jan. 16, in the boardroom. For those 13 and older.

■ Drop-in story time, 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, in the boardroom. For those from birth to 5 and their caregivers.

■ Homeschool hangout, 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, in the community room.

■ Role playing games, 2:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, in the boardroom. For those 12-18 years old.

■ Makin’ bacon cooking class, 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, in the community room. Register at the information desk. For those 16 and older.

■ Unblocking the Writer group, 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, in the boardroom. For those 18 and older.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, in the boardroom. For those from birth to 2 and their caregivers.

■ Crochet for a Cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat out of plastic bags for the homeless. For those 12 and older.

■ After school coding club, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, in the boardroom. For those in second through eighth grade.

■ Candy craft and movie, 6 p.m. Tuesday , Jan. 21, in the community room. Make candy sushi and watch “Kubo and the Two Strings.” For those ages 8-18.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, in the boardroom. For those 2 to 3 and their caregivers.

■ After school power hour, 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, in the community room. For those 5-18.

■ Mindful hour, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, in the boardroom. Breathing techniques, light stretching and meditation. For those 18 and older.

Note: The library will be closed Monday, Jan. 20, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Rangers to hold star party at Lake Mead

Lake Mead National Recreation Area has a variety of special events happening in the coming week:

■ Volunteer program: Seed cleaning, Saturday, Jan. 18. Volunteers are needed at the Water Safety Center to help clean seeds that will be planted in the spring at the native plant nursery. For more information or to register, call 702-293-8711 or email LAKE_Volunteer_Coordinator@nps.gov.

■ Ranger Program: Star Party, 6:30 p.m. Mountain Standard Time, Saturday, Jan. 18, in the amphitheater at Katherine Landing. Learn about the night sky and the impact of light pollution. Telescope viewing of constellations and planets will follow from 7-9 p.m.

■ Fee free day, Monday, Jan. 20. Entrance fees will be waived in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Fees for camping, lake use and concessions still apply.

For more information about park events or to make a reservation, call 702-293-8990.