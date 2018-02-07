Community Briefs, Feb. 8

Boulder City Animal Shelter Emma is a sweet 3-year-old female Siamese in need of a forever home. Emma is spayed, vaccinated and litter box trained. For more information, call the Boulder City Animal Shelter at 702-293-9283.

Laxalt to address Republican women

Attorney General Adam Laxalt, who is running for governor, will be the guest speaker when the Boulder City Republican Women gather for their monthly luncheon meeting Feb. 15 in the banquet room at Railroad Pass, 2800 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson.

The doors will open at 11 a.m. and lunch will be served at 11:45.

Cost is $21 per person. Reservations are required and must be made by noon today, Feb. 8.

For reservations or more information, call 702-393-1228 or email bcgop@yahoo.com.

Retired employees to learn about Ruvo center

The Boulder City Chapter of the Retired Public Employees of Nevada will hold its monthly meeting at 11 a.m. today, Feb. 8, at The Homestead at Boulder City, 1401 Medical Park Drive. A representative from the Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health will speak.

After the meeting, members will go to an area restaurant for a no-host lunch.

For more information, contact Bernard at bernardpaolini@cox.net or call 702-294-0636.

Democratic club members to meet tonight

Members of the Boulder City Democratic Club will gather for their monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. today, Feb. 8, at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

Guest speaker will be local resident Joseph Kranyac III, who will talk about the city’s records system and informational resources.

All interested people are welcome to attend. For more information, call 702-530-6604 or email bouldercitydemocracticclub@gmail.com.

Support group for widows meets Saturday

Anew Women’s Network, a support group for widows, will have a Valentine’s meeting Saturday, Feb. 10, at 1:30 p.m. at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd. A light lunch will be served.

For more information, call Frank Jordan at 702-371-5932.

PFLAG to host UNLV’s Spectrum group

At its next meeting, scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13, PFLAG will host UNLV’s Spectrum organization, which will share information about its work, review the language used to describe the LGBTQ community, and how ideas about sexual orientation and gender identity are evolving.

The meeting will be held at the Elaine K. Smith Center, 700 Wyoming St.

For more information, email pflagofbouldercity@gma.com.

Work day scheduled at dog park

See Spot Run has scheduled a cleanup day at its dog park at Veterans’ Memorial Park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd. Volunteers will be working from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 10.

A variety of light projects will be worked on; all are welcome to help.

Library to host Valentine’s Day craft sessions

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week. These include:

■ Book club, 9 a.m. today, Feb. 8, in the community room. For those age 18 and older.

■ Youth Valentine’s Day craft, 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. today, Feb. 8, in the board room.

■ Drop-in story time, 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 9, in the board room. For those age 5 and younger and their caregivers.

■ Anime club, 3:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, in the community room. For those in junior high grades.

■ Youth art club, 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, in the board room.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13, in the board room. For those age 2 and younger and their caregivers.

■ Crochet for a cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13, in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat for the homeless out of plastic bags. For those age 12 and older.

■ Book club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13, in the community room. For those age 18 and older.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14, in the board room. For children age 3 and younger.

■ Positive Action, 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14, in the board room. For those ages 12-18.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Lake Mead rangers to lead hikes

Lake Mead National Recreation Area has a variety of special events happening in the coming week. These include:

■ Ranger hike, Fisherman’s Trail, 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 9, and Saturday, Feb 17. Join a ranger at Katherine Landing on Lake Mohave for an easy, 2-mile guided hike through granite hills and sand dunes to a picturesque beach. For details and reservations, call 702-293-8970.

■ Ranger hike, “St. Thomas: A Town Revealed,” Saturday, Feb. 10. Join a ranger and volunteers to explore the remnants of life in St. Thomas before the waters of Lake Mead covered the small farming community. For more information or to register, call 702-293-8990.

■ Ranger hike, Lakeview Trail, 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, and Feb. 16. Join a ranger at Katherine Landing for a moderately strenuous 2.5-mile guided hike on the Lakeview Trail to see mountain landscapes with views of the harbor, Lake Mohave and Telephone Cove. For more information or reservations, call 702-293-8970.

For additional information or reservations, call 702-293-8990.