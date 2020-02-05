Community Briefs, Feb. 6

(Boulder City Animal Shelter) Seven-year-old Gypsy is a small heeler mix that is spayed, vaccinated and fully housebroken. If you would like more information, call the Boulder City Animal Shelter at 702-293-9283.

Anew will meet at Homestead

Members of the Anew Women’s Network have been invited to The Homestead at Boulder City for its February Valentine meeting. The meeting will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the facility, 1401 Medical Park Drive.

The Homestead will provide lunch and tour a half hour before and after the meeting.

Anew is a support group for widows.

For more information or reservations, call or text 702-371-5932 or email mfjordan@embarqmail.com.

Guild to host raku pottery firing

Boulder City Art Guild will hold a raku firing event Saturday, Feb. 8, at Boulder City’s ABC Park Art Center, 801 Adams Blvd.

Master Potter Bill Burris, a member of the guild, will explain the steps and details of the process. Raku is an ancient method of ceramic glazing involving the effects of a fiery combustion on pottery’s glazes.

Those attending will have the opportunity to purchase a bisque fired pot, apply raku glaze and see it fired. The cost is $30 per pot.

Pots will be available to purchase and glaze between 9 a.m. and noon; they will be fired between noon and 4 p.m.

Call 702-293-2138 for more information or to purchase a pot to glaze in advance.

Dog park to hold cleanup event

See Spot Run is looking for volunteers to help with a cleanup event from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the dog park at Veterans’ Memorial Park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd. A variety of light projects are planned.

Those attending should bring gloves. Water will be available.

Storywalk returns to museum

Boulder City Library and the Boulder City/Hoover Dam Museum are once again presenting Storywalk at the Museum. The walk, featuring Laura Numeroff’s book “If You Give a Moose a Muffin,” began in January and will continue through June 1.

The story boards will be featured at the museum inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. Young children will be asked to complete an activity sheet to turn in at the library, 701 Adams Blvd. Those who do will get a prize from the treasure chest.

Library to host comedy show

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week:

■ Good morning coding club, 10:30 a.m. today, Feb. 6, in the boardroom. For those in second through eighth grade.

■ Valentine origami craft, 6 p.m. today, Feb. 6, in the boardroom. For those 18 and older. Register at the information desk..

■ Rex Havens: Women and Children First comedy show, 6 p.m. today, Feb. 6, in the community room. Havens has been on Comedy Central, HBO and Showtime.

■ Drop-in story time, 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, in the boardroom. For those from birth to 5 and their caregivers.

■ Role playing games, 2:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, in the boardroom. For those 12-18 years old.

■ After-hours movie, 5:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, in the community room. “The Addams Family” will be shown. Snacks, comfortable chairs and blankets are welcome.

■ Saturday crafternoon: Sewable circuits, 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, in the boardroom. For those 10-18. Register at the information desk.

■ Youth Valentine’s Day craft, 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, in the boardroom. For those from birth to 18.

■ Creative writing workshop, part 2, 3:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, in the boardroom. For those 8 and older. Register at the information desk.

■ Family story time, 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, in the boardroom.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, in the boardroom. For those from birth to 2 and their caregivers.

■ Homeschool hangout, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, in the community room.

■ Friends of the Library meeting, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, in the boardroom. For those 18 and older.

■ Crochet for a Cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat out of plastic bags for the homeless. For those 12 and older.

■ After-school coding club, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, in the boardroom. For those in second through eighth grade.

■ Bad art night, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, in the community room. For those 8-18. Create anything you can imagine; the worst piece will win the Trophy of Badness.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, in the boardroom. For those 2 to 3 and their caregivers.

■ After-school power hour, 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, in the boardroom. For those in second through eighth grade.

■ Mindful hour, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, in the boardroom. Breathing techniques, light stretching and meditation. For those 18 and older.

■ Fantasy book group, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, in the community room. For those 18 and older.

■ Boulder City Library Board of Trustees meeting, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, in the boardroom.

■ Cooking class: Chocolate, 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, in the community room. For those 16 and older. Register at the information desk.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Lake Mead rangers to lead hikes

Lake Mead National Recreation Area has a variety of special events happening in the coming week:

■ Ranger hike: Arizona Hot Spring, Saturday, Feb. 8. Join a ranger for a strenuous 6.5-mile hike. The hike involves maneuvering around granite boulders and climbing a 20-foot ladder. Reservations are required.

■ Ranger hike: Owl Canyon, Saturday, Feb. 15. Join a ranger for a moderate 3-mile hike into a narrow canyon where birds of prey have been spotted. Reservations are required.

For more information about park events or to make a reservation, call 702-293-8990.

Republicans to hear state leader

Boulder City Republican Club will hold its monthly meeting Thursday, Feb. 20, in the banquet room at Railroad Pass Casino, 2800 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson.

The guest speaker will be Joseph Weaver, state director for the Republican National Committee.

Doors to the meeting will open at 11, with lunch at 11:45. The price for lunch is $22; reservations must be made by noon Thursday, Feb. 13. For reservations, call 702-393-1228 or email bcgop@yahoo.com.

Thursday lecture series returns

The Third Thursday educational lecture series will resume at the Boulder City/Hoover Dam Museum on Feb. 20. This year’s is titled “What Once Was.”

The lecture, set to begin at 6 p.m., will feature George Rhee, who will discuss “The Color and Memory of Rivers: The History of the Colorado River.”

Rhee was born and raised in Geneva, Switzerland. He majored in physics at Cambridge University in England and got his Ph.D. from Leiden University in the Netherlands. He has taught at UNLV in the physics and astronomy department since 1993 and has lived in Boulder City since 1996.

The museum is at 1305 Arizona St. Call 702-294-1988 for more information.

Boulder Dam Credit Union is sponsoring the series.

Nevada 2-1-1 topic for speaker

The Boulder City Chapter of the Retired Public Employees of Nevada will hold its monthly meeting at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at The Homestead at Boulder City, 1401 Medical Park Drive.

Guest speaker will be Paul Thornton, a community outreach specialist with Nevada 2-1-1, a program of Money Management International that helps Nevadans connect with the services they need.

For more information, contact Bernard Paolini at bernardpaolini@cox.net or call 702-294-0636.

Denton to address Democrats

Author Sally Denton will speak at the Boulder City Democratic Club’s monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

Her topic will be ‘The Plot Against FDR and Rise of American Fascism.”