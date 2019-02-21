Community Briefs, Feb. 21

(Boulder City Animal Shelter) Amber came to the shelter last summer with her newborn kittens and now would like a home where she is kept safely inside. Amber is 1 year old, spayed and vaccinated. She is affectionate and sweet. For more information, call the Boulder City Animal Shelter at 702-293-9283.

(Boulder City Art Guild) Photographs taken by Angele Florisi, a new member of the Boulder City Art Guild, will be featured throughout March in the group's gallery inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.

Free piano concert to kick off new series at St. Christopher’s

St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church will be offering a free piano concert at 3 p.m. Sunday. John Nilsen, a pianist from the Pacific Northwest, will share hymns, classical and original compositions. He began playing the piano at the age of 6 and has written several hundred compositions along with performing with well-known artists. Nilsen also plays guitar and tours with several ensembles, averaging 225 days a year on the road.

Nilsen will have his CDs available for purchase.

Admission is free; the event is the first of a new series of outreach activities the church plans to offer on a monthly basis.

The church is at 812 Arizona St.

For more information, call 702-371 3577.

Library sets story session, book club meeting, to show movie

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week. These include:

■ Lego challenge, 3:30 p.m. today, Feb. 21, in the community room. For those 6 and older.

■ Romance book club 6 p.m. today, Feb. 21, at the Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way. An appetizer will be provide; attendees can purchase their own meal and/or beverage.

■ Drop-in story time, 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, in the board room. For those 0-5 and their caregivers.

■ Movie, 5:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, in the community room. “Crazy Rich Asians” will be shown. Bring blankets, folding chairs and snacks.

■ Guitars 101, noon Saturday, Feb. 23, in the board room. Bring your own guitar and learn how to play basic chords.

■ Sean Gaskell on the African Kora, 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25, in the community room.

■ Drop-in coding, 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25, in the board room. For those 8 and older.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, in the board room. For those 0-24 months old and their caregivers.

■ Crochet for a cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, in the community room. Learn how to make a sleeping mat for the homeless out of plastic bags.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, in the board room. For children 2-3 years old.

■ Chess club, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, in the community room.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Fire chief to speak at Republican’s meeting

The Boulder City Republican Women will gather for its monthly luncheon meeting today, Feb. 21, in the banquet room at Railroad Pass Casino, 2800 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. Lunch will be served at 11:45 a.m.

Guest speaker will be Boulder City Fire Chief Kevin Nicholson.

For additional information, call 702-393-1228.

Rosie Roll set for Friday

Beta Sigma Phi, a philanthropic sorority, will host its third annual fundraising Rosie Roll on Friday, Feb. 22.

Nine Boulder City bars and restaurants will participate in the pub crawl-like event. The Rosie Roll will begin at 6 p.m. at 2Wheels, which will serve complimentary appetizers until 7 p.m. Also participating are Backstop Sports Pub, Boulder Dam Brewing Co., The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, Jack’s Place, Maxx’s Food & Drink, Milo’s Cellar & Inn, Southwest Diner and The Tap.

A $20 donation includes a wristband for appetizers and tickets for a preselected drink at each location.

Ticket packets may be obtained at the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, 465 Nevada Way, or from a host.

Alliance sets candidate forum

City Council candidates have been invited to a forum presented by the Boulder City Community Alliance. It will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25, at the American Legion Hall, 508 California Ave.

Candidates will answer questions that have been provided in advance and be available to meet with community members after the forum.

For more information, email bccommunityalliance@gmail.com

Community Club to hold potluck lunch meeting Feb. 28

The Boulder City Community Club will hold its next meeting at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 28 in the Multiuse Building, 1204 Sixth St. It is a potluck lunch and those attending are asked to bring a dish to share.

The speaker will be a representative from the Boulder City Fire Department. Nominations for the slate of 2019-2020 officers also will be held.

Members are also asked to bring items for the club’s March Trinkets and Treasures sale.

Emergency Aid of Boulder City welcomes volunteers

Emergency Aid of Boulder City, a nonprofit organization that assists residents of Boulder City and those who travel through the community, needs volunteers to assist with its operations.

Emergency Aid operates a food pantry and provides financial assistance to those in the community who are in need. It is open from 9-11:45 a.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the old Los Angeles Water and Power Building, 600 Nevada Way.

Volunteers are asked to work a minimum of three hours a week. There also are opportunities to help from your home.

Emergency Aid relies on volunteers, grants and private donations to operate.

For more information, call 702-293-0332 or email emergencyaid@lvcox.mail.com.