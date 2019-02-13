Community Briefs, Feb. 14

(Boulder City Animal Shelter) Ziggy is a miniature Australian shepherd mix who was abandoned at a bus stop in Boulder City. Ziggy is neutered, vaccinated and housetrained. For more information, call the Boulder City Animal Shelter at 702-293-9283.

Candidates set to speak

Boulder City Democratic Club will hold its monthly meeting at 6 tonight, Feb. 14, in the community room at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

The club has invited some of the candidates running for mayor and City Council to speak.

Members also will be celebrating Valentine’s Day with refreshments.

For more information, call 702-530-6604.

Republicans to host fire chief

The Boulder City Republican Women will gather for its monthly luncheon meeting Feb. 21 in the banquet room at Railroad Pass Casino, 2800 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. Lunch will be served at 11:45 a.m.

Guest speaker will be Boulder City Fire Chief Kevin Nicholson.

Cost is $23 per person. Reservations must be made by today, Feb. 14, and can be obtained by calling 702-393-1228 or emailing bcgop@yahoo.com.

Rosie Roll to be held Feb. 22

Beta Sigma Phi, a philanthropic sorority, will host its third annual fundraising Rosie Roll on Friday, Feb. 22.

Nine Boulder City bars and restaurants will participate in the pub crawl-like event. The Rosie Roll will begin at 6 p.m. at 2 Wheels, which will serve complimentary appetizers until 7 p.m. Also participating are Backstop Sports Pub, Boulder Dam Brewing Co., The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, Jack’s Place, Maxx’s Food & Drink, Milo’s Cellar & Inn, Southwest Diner and The Tap.

A $20 donation includes a wristband for appetizers and tickets for a preselected drink at each location.

Ticket packets may be obtained at the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, 465 Nevada Way.

Alliance sets candidate forum

City Council candidates have been invited to a forum presented by the Boulder City Community Alliance. It will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25, at the American Legion Hall, 508 California Ave.

Candidates will answer questions that have been provided in advance and be available to meet with community members after the forum.

The alliance is seeking questions for the candidates; they are due Monday, Feb. 18. Email them to bccommunityalliance@gmail.com

Art class, story sessions on tap

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week. These include:

■ Best Dam Readers book club, 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, in the community room. For those 18 and older.

■ STEAM exploration club, 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, in the community room. For those ages 0-5 and their caregivers.

■ Drop-in story time, 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 15, in the board room. For those 0-5 and their caregivers.

■ Art class with Bob Ross, 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, in the community room. Learn from videos how to create artwork. Registration and a $10 craft fee required in advance.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, in the board room. For those 0-24 months old and their caregivers.

■ Crochet for a cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, in the community room. Learn how to make a sleeping mat for the homeless out of plastic bags.

■ Virtual Reality lab, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, in the board room. For those 13 and older.

■ Adulting 101: Keeping Healthy with Snap Fitness, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, in the board room. For those 16 and older.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, in the board room. For children 2-3 years old.

■ Crochet club, 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, in the community room. For those 10 and older.

■ Library board of trustees meeting, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, in the board room.

Note: The library will be closed Monday, Feb. 18, in observance of Presidents Day.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Curtain’s paintings showcased

Boulder City Art Guild will present paintings by Charme Curtain in its gallery throughout the month of February.

Her work includes interiors, landscapes, portraits and animals. She said she draws or paints every day and her subjects will usually determine whether she uses a realistic approach or provides the opportunity to offer her perception of the subject.

Curtain paints in oils and acrylics.

The gallery is inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is free.

For additional information, visit www.bouldercityartguild.com.