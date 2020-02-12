Community Briefs, Feb. 13

(Boulder City Animal Shelter) Miss Sophie came to the shelter when her human owner passed away. Sophie is 4 years old, spayed and fully vaccinated. For more information, call the Boulder City Animal Shelter at 702-293-9283.

Nevada 2-1-1 topic for retirees

The Boulder City Chapter of the Retired Public Employees of Nevada will hold its monthly meeting at 11 a.m. today, Feb. 13, at The Homestead at Boulder City, 1401 Medical Park Drive.

Guest speaker will be Paul Thornton, a community outreach specialist with Nevada 2-1-1, a program of Money Management International that helps Nevadans connect with the services they need.

For more information, contact Bernard Paolini at bernardpaolini@cox.net or call 702-294-0636.

Denton to address Democrats

Author Sally Denton will speak at the Boulder City Democratic Club’s monthly meeting at 6:30 tonight, Feb. 13, at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

Her topic will be ‘The Plot Against FDR and Rise of American Fascism.”

Registered Democrats and anyone wishing to register or change their registration to Democratic are welcome to participate in early voting for the Democratic presidential caucus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Garrett Junior High School, 1200 Avenue G, or on the day of the caucus, which begins with registration at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 at Boulder City High School, 1101 Fifth St. The caucus itself will start at noon.

For more information, visit http://bouldercitydemocraticclub.com or call 702-530-6604.

Chocolate cooking class planned

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week:

■ Best Dam Readers book club, 9 a.m. today, Feb. 13, in the community room. For those 18 and older.

■ STEAM Exploration club, 10 a.m. today, Feb. 13, in the boardroom. For those from birth to 5 and their caregivers.

■ Heroes of Hesiod, 3 p.m. today, Feb. 13, in the boardroom. Heroes of Hesiod is a role-playing game for children. For those 6-12.

■ Drop-in story time, 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, in the boardroom. For those from birth to 5 and their caregivers.

■ Role-playing games, 2:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, in the boardroom. For those 12-18 years old.

■ Writers group, unblocking the block, 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, in the boardroom. For those 18 and older.

■ Cooking class: Chocolate, 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, in the community room. Learn how to make delicious foods with chocolate. For those 16 and older. Register at the information desk.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, in the boardroom. For those from birth to 2 and their caregivers.

■ Homeschool hangout, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, in the community room.

■ Crochet for a Cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat out of plastic bags for the homeless. For those 12 and older.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, in the boardroom. For those 2 to 3 and their caregivers.

■ After-school power hour, 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, in the boardroom. For those in second through eighth grade.

■ Mindful hour, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, in the boardroom. Breathing techniques, light stretching and meditation. For those 18 and older.

■ PAWS for Reading, 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, in the community room. Read to a therapy dog from Michael’s Angel Paws for 15 minutes. For those 5-12. Sign up at the information desk.

Note: The library will be closed Monday, Feb. 17, in observance of Presidents Day.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Lake Mead rangers to lead hikes

Lake Mead National Recreation Area has a variety of special events happening in the coming week:

■ Ranger hike: Owl Canyon, Saturday, Feb. 15. Join a ranger for a moderate 3-mile hike into a narrow canyon where birds of prey have been spotted. Reservations are required.

■ Saints and Sinners half marathon, Saturday, Feb. 15. More than 1,200 athletes are expected to participate in the event that includes a half marathon, relay and fun run. Visit http://saintsandsinnershalf.com for more information.

■ Ranger hike: Hamblin Mountain, Saturday, Feb. 29. Join a ranger for a cross-country hike into the Pinto Valley Wilderness for a view of Boulder Narrows. This is a 7.5-mile rugged and strenuous hike. Bring binoculars to catch a glimpse of wildlife. Reservations are required.

For more information about park events or to make a reservation, call 702-293-8990.

Republican club to hear state director

Boulder City Republican Club will hold its monthly meeting Thursday, Feb. 20, in the banquet room at Railroad Pass Casino, 2800 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson.

The guest speaker will be Joseph Weaver, state director for the Republican National Committee.

Doors to the meeting will open at 11, with lunch at 11:45. The price for lunch is $22; reservations must be made by noon today, Feb. 13. For reservations, call 702-393-1228 or email bcgop@yahoo.com.

Third Thursday lecture series returns to museum

The Third Thursday educational lecture series will resume at the Boulder City/Hoover Dam Museum on Feb. 20. This year’s is titled “What Once Was.”

The lecture, set to begin at 6 p.m., will feature George Rhee, who will discuss “The Color and Memory of Rivers: The History of the Colorado River.”

Rhee was born and raised in Geneva. He majored in physics at Cambridge University in England and got his Ph.D. from Leiden University in the Netherlands. He has taught at UNLV in the physics and astronomy department since 1993 and has lived in Boulder City since 1996. Rhee also works on climate, water and energy research, with a focus on Nevada.

The museum is at 1305 Arizona St. Call 702-294-1988 for more information.

Boulder Dam Credit Union is sponsoring the series.

Soloists to perform ‘Love’ songs

Red Mountain Music Company and Just Barely Entertainment will present “My Love, My Life,” a solo concert, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St. Featured soloists include Tammi Full, Lisa Gillespie, Adam Hallam, Amanda Hallam, Casey Moore, Bart Pace, Ashley Peel, Sue Shamo and Cheryl Sneed.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door. Children and students are free (children younger than 5 are not permitted).

Knights of Pythias meets twice a month

Knights of Pythias, Clark County Lodge No. 96, meets at 7:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at 1320 Wyoming St. New members are welcome.

The 150-year-old Knights of Pythias raises and contributes funds to various charities.

For more information, call Marty Gold at 702-998-9407 or email to mgoldeet1@gmail.com.

Resin artwork on displayed

Artist Birgit Tode will present “The Magic of Resin,” an exhibit of her artwork, in February at Boulder City Art Guild’s gallery inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.

Tode has been working in resin for about three years. She said she loves the fluidity of the medium and how it intensifies colors.

“It invites experimenting out of the box,” she said, noting how she often uses new techniques, combining materials and styles, when creating her works on canvas. “I just let my feelings guide me — and maybe a good sense of color.”

The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

For more information, visit http://www.bouldercityartguild.com or call 702-293-2138.

Storywalk returns with tale about moose

Boulder City Library and the Boulder City/Hoover Dam Museum are once again presenting Storywalk at the Museum. The walk, featuring Laura Numeroff’s book “If You Give a Moose a Muffin,” began in January and will continue through June 1.

The story boards will be featured at the museum inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. Young children will be asked to complete an activity sheet to turn in at the library, 701 Adams Blvd. Those who do will get a prize from the treasure chest.