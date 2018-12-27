Community Briefs, Dec. 27

Art professor to teach class

Richard Hull, an illustrator, art professor and painter, will speak at the January meeting of the Boulder City Art Guild and teach a workshop about getting started in the field.

“Art, The Study of a Lifetime” is the topic of his talk at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8, during the guild’s monthly meeting at the Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St. There is no cost to attend.

His workshop, “What You Need to Know First,” will be presented from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9, at the Smith Building. The cost to participate is $75 per person and those wishing to attend must register by Jan. 5 at the gallery inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.

Hull was a full-time graphic designer and university professor of illustration for more than 45 years. He also worked as a freelance artist. A few years ago, he moved from illustration to oil painting.

For more information, call the gallery at 702-293-2138.

Library offers cosmic coloring

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week. These include:

■ Child safety and welfare program, 1 p.m. today, Dec. 27, in the community room. For those 3-5 and their caregivers. The six-week program is designed to teach people how to keep children safe and happy. Register at the youth services desk or call the library.

■ Movie, 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 28, in the community room. “Christopher Robin” will be shown. Bring a comfy chair and snacks.

■ Chess club, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 2, in the community room.

Throughout January, patrons are invited to stop in the rotunda for cosmic coloring. Participants 18 and older will be given a prize entry if they show their artwork to the information desk librarian.

Note: The library will close early Monday, Dec. 31, and be closed Tuesday, Jan. 1, for the holiday.

Call 702-293-1281 for details.

Photography, pottery showcased

Boulder City Art Guild will present works by photographer Ann Boulais and potter Bill Buris in its gallery inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., during the month of January.

The public is invited to meet the artists during a reception from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5.

The galley is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

For more information, visit www.bouldercityartguild.com.

Film festival topic for AAUW

The Dam Short Film Festival will be the topic of guest speakers at the American Association of University Women, Boulder City Branch’s, meeting Monday, Jan. 7, in the museum meeting room at the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.

John LaBonney, director, and Tsvetelina Stefanova, development director, will discuss the 15th annual festival, which will be held Feb. 7-10 at the historic Boulder Theatre.

LaBonney is an award-winning filmmaker who earned a degree in broadcasting and film from Boston University. His work has appeared on television in North and South America and his film “Barn Dance” was featured at the festival in 2009.

Stefanova is a founding member of the independent rock band Same Sex Mary and operates Bad Moon Booking, a Las Vegas-based booking agency focused on local talent.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m.

Republicans to hear police chief

The Boulder City Republican Women’s Club will hold its monthly luncheon meeting Thursday, Jan. 17, in the banquet room at the Railroad Pass Casino, 2800 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. Guest speaker will be Boulder City Police Chief Tim Shea.

The meeting will start at 11:45 a.m.

Cost of the luncheon is $22 per person. Reservations must be made by Jan. 10. They can be made by calling 702-393-1228 or emailing bcgop@yahoo.com.

Lutefisk dinner scheduled

The Vegas Viking Lodge, Sons of Norway, will host its 21st annual lutefisk dinner at 3 and 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, at the Boulder City Elks Lodge, 1682 Boulder City Parkway.

The traditional dinner will include lutefisk with melted butter or white sauce, roasted pork, boiled potatoes, peas and carrots, lefse and Norwegian and other cookies. Packages of lefse will be available for purchase.

Proceeds benefit the nonprofit lodge, which promotes Norwegian heritage through special event as well as provides an annual scholarship program.

To purchase a ticket, send a check, payable to Sons of Norway, to Gwen Knighton, 2156 Marstons Mills Court, Henderson, NV 89044. Please include a self-addressed, stamped envelope and a note indicating the names of those attending, whether they are going at 3 or 6 p.m., and a telephone number.

Tickets are $22 for adults and $10 for children 10 and younger. They must be purchased by Jan. 18; none will be sold at the door.

Call 702-869-5775 for details.