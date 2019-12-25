Community Briefs, Dec. 26

See Spot Run is selling a 2020 calendar to help raise funds to support its dog park at Veterans' Memorial Park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd.

Library to host karaoke night

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week:

■ Virtual reality lab, 4 p.m. today, Dec. 26, in the community room. For those 13 and older.

■ Karaoke, 6 p.m. today, Dec. 26, in the community room. For those 18 and older.

■ Holiday hangout, 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, in the community room. A winter movie, craft and games are planned.

■ Role playing games, 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, in the boardroom. For those 12-18 years old.

■ Youth craft hour, 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, in the community room. For those from birth to 10 years old.

■ Game day, 3:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, in the community room.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, in the boardroom. For those from birth to 2 and their caregivers.

■ Crochet for a Cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat out of plastic bags for the homeless. For those 12 and older.

Note: The library will close at 5 p.m. for New Year’s Eve and will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 1.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Landscape art on display

Landscapes by Bernie Fiebranz will be featured in Boulder City Art Guild’s gallery inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., during January.

Fiebranz, a native of Hamburg, Germany, started painting when he was 14 years old after becoming an accomplished guitarist at the age of 13. He works in oils and has received numerous awards for his work.

He will be at the gallery to answer questions about his work and meet with people during a reception from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5. Light refreshments will be served.

The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

For more information, visit http://www.bouldercityartguild.com or call 702-293-2138.

See Spot Run offers calendar

See Spot Run, the nonprofit organization that runs the dog park at Veterans’ Memorial Park, has its 2020 calendar featuring local canines enjoying the dog park and community available.

It can be purchased at Chilly Jilly’z, 1680 Boulder City Parkway; Pawsitively Grooming, 1244 Wyoming St.; Professional Pet Room and Groom, 707 Canyon Road, Suite 105A; and Southwest Diner, 761 Nevada Way.

Additionally, representatives from the group will set up a booth in front of Boulder Dam Credit Union, 530 Avenue G.