Community Briefs, Aug. 22

(Boulder City Animal Shelter) The Boulder City Animal Shelter has a nice selection of kittens who need forever homes. This little guy is 11 weeks old, neutered and vaccinated. Call the Boulder City Animal Shelter at 702-293-9283 for additional information.

Choir welcomes new members

Red Mountain Choir is inviting anyone who is interested in singing with the group to join its Thursday night rehearsals at the Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St. Anyone who enjoys singing can join the choir; auditions are not required.

Those interested should attend the rehearsals tonight, Aug. 22, or Aug. 29, or email redmountainmusic@embarqmail.com.

The ensemble is rehearsing for its next concert, titled “Strokes of Genius,” which will be presented Nov. 15-16.

Rainbow Girls sets dance tournament

The Boulder Assembly No. 8, International Order of Rainbow Girls, will host a dance tournament from 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at the Masonic lodge, 901 Arizona St. Admission is $5.

On Sept. 14, Rainbow Girls will hold a community yard sale behind the Masonic lodge, 901 Arizona St.. Booth spaces are $20 and donations also are welcome.

For more information, contact Shannon Chavez at 702-969-9220.

Loaves and Lobsters scheduled

Boulder City United Methodist Church will present its fourth annual Loaves and Lobsters dinner at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Boulder City Elks Lodge, 1217 Boulder City Parkway. The evening, a fundraiser for the church, will feature a live Maine lobster dinner, silent auction and door prizes.

A limited number of tickets at $40 each are available. They can be purchased at Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, 465 Nevada Way.

Lake Mead to waive entry fees

Lake Mead National Recreation Area has a variety of special events happening in the coming week:

■ Fee free day, Sunday. In honor of the National Park Service’s birthday, entrance fees to the park will be waived. Fees for camping, lake use and concessions still apply.

■ Ranger program, “Fishing Fun at the Lake,” 6-8 a.m. Aug. 31 at the Hemenway fishing pier at Boulder Beach. Join the Nevada Department of Wildlife to try to catch a striped bass or catfish. NDOW will have limited bait, fishing gear to check out and fishing tips. To register, visit https://register-ed.com/programs/nevada/210-angler-education. For directions and more information, email aczarnecki@ndow.org or call 702-486-5127, ext. 3503.

For more information about park events, call 702-293-8990.

Library offers ‘no oven’ cooking class

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week:

■ No Oven August cooking class, 2 p.m. Saturday in the community room. Learn how to make delicious meals without touching the oven. For those age 16 and older. Register at the information desk.

■ Crochet for a Cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat out of plastic bags for the homeless. For those age 12 and older.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Jump Start Kitchen resumes classes

Jump Start Kitchen will resume its monthly classes that teach people how to use slow cookers. The first class of the season will replicate Olive Garden’s Tuscany soup.

Sessions are scheduled at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, and 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 812 Arizona St. Classes will continue through May on the first Tuesday and Thursday of each month.

There is no cost to attend, but reservations are necessary. Those attending will leave with ingredients to re-create the recipe at home.

Reservations can be made by calling Karen at 702-277-1647.