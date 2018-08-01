Community Briefs, Aug. 2

Boulder City Animal Shelter Opie came to the shelter after he was abandoned near U.S. Highway 93. He is approximately 2 years old and a black Labrador mix. Opie is now neutered, vaccinated and ready to find a forever home. For more information, call the Boulder City Animal Shelter at 702-293-9283.

Elks present night of bingo

Boulder City Elks Lodge, No. 1682, will present an evening of bingo Monday, Aug. 6. Card sales will start at 5:30, and the games will begin at 6.

Starting at 4:30, the lodge will offer sandwiches, salad, chips and dessert.

The lodge is at 1217 Boulder City Parkway.

Game day scheduled Wednesday at pool

Residents are invited to pool game day from 1:30-3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8, at the Boulder City Pool and Racquetball Complex, 861 Avenue B. The games will be loosely based on Jungle Safari, according to Cheree Brennan, aquatic coordinator.

Admission is free for those who register before Wednesday at the complex’s front desk. Regular pool admission will be charged at the door.

Prizes will be awarded.

People of all ages are welcome. Children younger than 8 must be accompanied by someone 12 or older.

Library to celebrate end of summer reading program

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week. These include:

■ STEAM exploration club, 10 a.m. today, Aug. 2, in the board room. For those 0-5 and their caregivers.

■ Teen coding club, 1 p.m. today, Aug. 2, in the community room. For those in grades 6-12.

■ Lego challenge, 3:30 p.m. today, Aug. 2, in the community room. For those 6 and older.

■ Drop-in story time, 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 3, in the board room. For those 0-5 years old and their caregivers.

■ Game hour, 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 3, in the community room.

■ After-hours finale, 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 3, in the community room. Celebrate the end of the summer reading program with board games and a movie.

■ Crochet for a cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 7, in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat for the homeless out of plastic bags. For those 12 and older.

■ Positive Action, 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8, in the board room. For those 12-18.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Democrats to host Supreme Court judge candidate

The Boulder City Democratic Club has will hear District Court Judge Elissa Cadish at its meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9, at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd. Cadish is running in a nonpartisan race for the open spot on the Nevada Supreme Court. Elected justices serve six-year terms with no term limits.

All are welcome.