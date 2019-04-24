Community Briefs, April 25

Those attending Junior Ranger Day activities at Lake Mead National Recreation Day on Saturday, April 27, will be able to participate in a variety of hands-on activities such as viewing springsnails and aquatic insects under a microscope as Izabella and Josiah Jennings of Kansas City, Missouri, did at last year's event. Activities are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Alan Bible Visitor Center, 10 Lakeshore Road.

Bow Wow Bingo set for Saturday

See Spot Run will hold its annual fundraiser Bow Wow Bingo on Saturday, April 27, on the patio at Chilly Jilly’z, 1680 Boulder City Parkway.

The event will include dinner, a raffle and bingo.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6 and bingo is scheduled from 7-9.

Each ticket includes a plated dinner and six games of bingo. Those who bring in a donation of dog or cat food for Emergency Aid of Boulder City will receive an extra bingo card for the last game.

Tickets, at $35 for an individual or $60 a couple, can be purchased at Chilly Jilly’z, outside Boulder Dam Credit Union, 530 Avenue G, or by calling 702-539-7526 or 702-339-8616.

Artists invited to plein air event

Boulder City History & Arts Foundation and Boulder City Art Guild are teaming up to promote local historic people and places with its plein air day on Saturday, April 27.

From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. artists are invited to set up easels or bring sketchbooks in front of the Browder building, 552 Nevada Way, to paint the first commercial business downtown or Ida Browder, who operated a cafe in the building.

The pieces can be finished on-site or at home.

The completed artworks will be displayed inside the auditorium at the Department of Water and Power building, 600 Nevada Way, as part of Historic Preservation Day 2019 and judged by the public from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 11.

For additional information or to sign up, contact Ray Turner at 702-461-6842.

Church to give away food

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will give away food from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 27, at the church, 1550 Buchanan Blvd.

Canned goods, nonperishables and some dairy and fresh produce will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Those obtaining food need to bring bags.

Library to show ‘Green Book’

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week:

■ Mystery book club, 9 a.m. today, April 25, in the community room. For those age 18 and older.

■ Craft club, 3:30 p.m. today, April 25, in the community room. Bring your own supplies.

■ Drop-in story time, 10 a.m. Friday, April 26, in the boardroom. For those ages 5 and younger and their caregivers.

■ After-hours movie, 5:30 p.m. Friday, April 26, in the community room. “Green Book” will be shown. Bring blankets, folding chairs, snacks and drinks.

■ Local author fair, 1 p.m. Saturday, April 27, in the community room.

■ Drop-in coding, 3:30 p.m. Monday, April 29, in the boardroom. For those age 8 and older.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, in the boardroom. For those 24 months and younger and their caregivers.

■ Crochet for a cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, in the community room. Learn how to make a sleeping mat for the homeless out of plastic bags.

■ Virtual reality lab, 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, in the boardroom.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or additional information.

Junior Ranger Day planned

Lake Mead National Recreation Area will culminate its observance of National Park Week on Saturday, April 27, with Junior Ranger Day.

The 13th annual event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Alan Bible Visitor Center, 10 Lakeshore Road, and include interactive stations with activities for children that focus on nature and water safety. Rangers will offer information about careers with the park service and there will be a K-9 demonstration. Smokey Bear, Mojave Max and Coastie, the talking robot boat, will be on hand.

Children will be invited to become junior rangers by completing activities. They will be sworn in and receive a junior ranger badge and certificate. In addition, all fourth-graders will receive an Every Kid in a Park pass that grants them and three guests free admission to more than 2,000 federal public lands.

Additionally, it will conclude its themed days on social media starting with today’s, April 25, Throwback Thursday, #ThrowbackThursday. Also planned this week are Friday, April 26, Friendship Friday, #FriendshipFriday #NPSFriends; Saturday, April 27, Bark Ranger Day, #BarkRanger; and Sunday, April 28, Park Rx Day, #ParkRx, #HealthyParksHealthyPeople.

AAUW offers scholarships

The American Association of University Women, Boulder City Branch, is offering three $1,500 college scholarships for the 2019 fall semester. The scholarships are available to women who have completed at least 15 college credits and live in Boulder City or Henderson.

Applications are available on the AAUW Boulder City website, https://bouldercity-nv.aauw.net/scholarships/.

The application deadline is May 3.

Pride in Purity plans golf tourney

Pride in Purity will present its inaugural Regina Rita Howard Memorial charity golf tournament Saturday, May 4, at Desert Will Golf Club at MacDonald Ranch, 2020 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Henderson.

The four-person scramble will include two hole-in-one challenges, a team grand prize, closest-to-the-pin contest and longest drive prize.

Cost is $125 per person, which includes an awards lunch.

The tournament begins with registration at 6:30 a.m.; play begins at 8.

For more information, visit http://www.prideinpurity.com, email prideinpurity@gmail.com or call 702-858-0434.

Auditions set for BC’s Got Talent

Performers are being sought to compete in the 10th annual BC’s Got Talent show presented by the Boulder City History & Arts Foundation. They will vie in three age divisions: age 10 and younger, 11-18 and 19 and older.

Auditions will be held from noon to 3 p.m. May 4 in the community room at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd. Those who would like to audition should call or text Justin Keogh at 702-480-3615.

BC’s Got Talent will be presented at 7 p.m. May 25 in the outdoor amphitheater at Boulder City Library.

Pythias group seeks members

Knights of Pythias, Clark County Lodge No. 96, meets at 7:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at 1320 Wyoming St.

New members are welcome.

The 150-year-old group raises funds for various charities.

For additional information, call Marty Gold at 702-998-9407 or email to mgoldeet1@gmail.com.