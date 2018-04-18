Community Briefs, April 19

Boulder City Animal Shelter Casey is a 10-month-old black Labrador mix. He is neutered, vaccinated and housetrained. Casey is accustomed to living with other dogs and loves children. For more information, call the Boulder City Animal Shelter at 702-293-9283.

Bow Wow Bingo returns Saturday

See Spot Run will hold its second annual Bow Wow Bingo fundraiser from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 21, at Chilly Jilly’z, 1680 Boulder City Parkway. The evening’s festivities will include dinner and six games of bingo, along with a raffle.

Tickets are $35 each or $60 for couples. Those who bring in a pet food donation for Emergency Aid of Boulder City will receive an extra bingo card.

Tickets are available at Chilly Jilly’z and outside the Boulder Dam Credit Union, 530 Avenue G. For more information, call 702-539-7526.

Church food giveaway scheduled

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is sponsoring a food giveaway Saturday, April 21, at the church at 1550 Buchanan Blvd. It will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

A variety of nonperishable items, including canned goods, will be available, as will some dairy good and fresh produce.

Those attending should bring their own bags.

Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Library to mark 75th anniversary

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week. These include:

■ Teen volunteer meeting, 3 p.m. today, April 19, in the community room.

■ Drop-in story time, 10 a.m. Friday, April 20, in the board room. For those birth to 5 and their caregivers.

■ 75th anniversary celebration, 5 p.m. Friday, April 20, in the community room. There will be art, music and unveiling of preliminary designs for the basement expansion. At 7 p.m., “Coco” will be shown in the amphitheater.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 24, in the board room. For those birth to 24 months old and their caregivers.

■ Crochet for a cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 24, in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat for the homeless out of plastic bags. For those 12 and older.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 25, in the board room. For children younger than 36 months.

■ Positive Action, 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 25, in the board room. For those 12-18.

■ Chess club, 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 25, in the community room. For all ages.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Democrats to host primary candidates night Thursday, April 26,

The Boulder City Democratic Club will host a Democratic primary candidates night at 6:30 p.m. April 26 at the Boulder City Library, 700 Adams Blvd. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Contact the club at 702-530-6604 or bouldercitydemocraticclub@gmail.com for additional information.

BC’s Got Talent to hold auditions

Auditions for those wishing to compete in this year’s BC’s Got Talent show will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 21, at the Boulder City Library, 700 Adams Blvd. People of all ages and talents are encouraged to audition.

There is a $10 fee to register, which may be paid at the audition session. Registration forms are available at the library.

Those who plan to audition are asked to text or call 702-480-3615 in advance to schedule a time.

BC’s Got Talent will be held at 7 p.m. May 12 in the amphitheater at the library. It is sponsored by the Boulder City Historic and Arts Foundation and Friends of the Arts.

Sculpture to be installed Friday at Reflections park

Desert Sculptors invites area residents to join them at 1 p.m. Friday, April 20, for the installation of a piece by Southern Nevada artist David Berg at Teddy Fenton Memorial Park Reflections Center at the corner of Railroad Avenue and Colorado Street.

All are welcome to attend.

Republican women to host candidates during luncheon

Members of the Boulder City Republican Women club will hold their monthly meeting today, April 19, in the banquet room of the Railroad Pass, 2800 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. The session will begin at 11 a.m., with lunch served at 11:45 a.m.

Guest speaker will be State Assembly District 23 candidates Glen Leavitt and Matt McCarthy, and governor candidate Jared Fisher.

For details, call 702-393-1228 or email bcgop@yahoo.com.

Author to sign copies of new book

Boulder City resident Jean Luttrell will sign copies of her new book, “The Last Homesteader on the Arizona Strip,” between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday, April 27, at the Senior Center of Boulder City, 813 Arizona St.

The nonfiction book tells the story of her grandmother, father and mother, who homesteaded on the Arizona Strip in 1931.

Luttrell taught third grade in Boulder City for 30 years. This is her seventh book.

Glass artist to showcase works

April’s featured artist at Boulder City Art Guild’s gallery is Annalea DeFazio. Her exhibit is titled “Annalea By the Sea — Glass Art.”

DeFazio had a studio in Gig Harbor, Washington, for many years for creating custom stained glass windows. Though she eventually gave up her studio, she continued to create pieces, incorporating a variety of objects, including many from the seashore. She also decorates a variety of antique objects, such as perfume bottles, oil lamps and ink wells.

Her work will be on display throughout the month. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit www.bouldercityartguild.com.