Community Briefs

Boulder City Animal Shelter This 8-year-old Yorkie mix came to the shelter as an owner surrender. She is spayed, vaccinated, housebroken and a bossy little princess typical of her breed. For more information, call the Boulder City Animal Shelter at 702-293-9283.

Photographers’ work showcased at gallery

Works by two artists will be featured throughout February in the Boulder City Art Guild’s gallery in the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.

The exhibit includes photographs by Carol Bilodeau and Vicki Rosenberg.

Bilodeau, who moved to Henderson from Boston 13 years ago, recently retired and began devoting much of her free time to her photography. She shares her travels through her work, including recent trips to the hot air balloon festival in Albuquerque, New Mexico; New Orleans, Arizona and Oregon.

Rosenberg began studying photography and drawing at a local community college after moving to Nevada in 1977. At first, her photographs were taken on film and developed; however, she has transitioned to digital photography.

She said she is now drawn to mixed-media art, which allows her to create images that tell stories or impart messages.

A reception in their honor will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3.

The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

University Women to hear about organic gardening

The American Association of University Women’s Boulder City branch will gather at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 5, in the museum meeting room at the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.

Guest speaker will be Cheryl Waites, a retired horticulturist for the Nevada System of Higher Education and certified University of Nevada, Reno-Nevada Department of Agriculture nursery adviser. Her presentation is titled “Organic Gardening: Mother Nature Knows Best.”

The Boulder City resident specializes in Mojave native-desert adapted ornamental plant propagation and cultivation, urban horticulture and ethnobotany. She is a member of the Boulder City Garden Club and founder of the Wilbur Weed Garden Initiative.

Additionally, Janice Flanagan, state president of the organization, will offer a few announcements.

Elks to host monthly bingo, burgers

Boulder City Elks lodge will host its monthly evening of bingo and burgers Monday, Feb. 5, at the lodge, 1217 Boulder City Parkway.

The event begins at 4:30 p.m. with a hamburger dinner. Bingo cards will be sold starting at 5:30 p.m., with play at 6 p.m.

Garden club to hear about tree pruning

Boulder City Garden Club will meet at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7, at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

Guest speaker will be Norm Schilling, co-host of KNPR’s “Desert Bloom” program, an educator, certified arborist and owner of Schilling Horticulture. He will discuss tree pruning techniques. The program is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

All interested people are welcome to attend.

Retired employees to learn about Ruvo center

The Boulder City chapter of the Retired Public Employees of Nevada will hold its monthly meeting at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 8, at The Homestead at Boulder City, 1401 Medical Park Drive. A representative of the Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health will be there.

After the meeting, members will go to an area restaurant for a no-host lunch.

For more information, contact Bernard at bernardpaolini@cox.net or call 702-294-0636.

Ministry seeks help making prayer shawls

Area residents are invited to join a prayer shawl ministry to create blessed shawls that will be distributed to those in need of prayer.

The ministry, which is open to those of all denominations, meets from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. the first Wednesday of each month at Saint Andrew Catholic Church, 1399 San Felipe Drive.

There are people to help those attending learn to crochet or knit if necessary. Quilters also are welcome.

For additional information, call Peggy Caspar at 702-689-7055.

Library to host craft, story sessions

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week. These include:

■ STEAM Exploration club, 10 a.m. today, Feb. 1, in the community room. For those birth to 5 and their caregivers.

■ Internet security, 6 p.m. today, Feb. 1, in the community room. Learn how to keep your family safe on the internet.

■ Drop in story time, 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 2, in the board room. For those birth to 5 and their caregivers.

■ Recycled T-shirt scarf crafts, 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, in the board room. For those 12 and older. Advance registration required at the information desk.

■ Lego challenge, 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, in the community room. For those 6 and older.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6, in the board room. For those birth to 24 months old and their caregivers.

■ Crochet for a cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6, in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat for the homeless out of plastic bags. For those 12 and older.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7, in the board room. For children younger than 36 months.

■ Positive Action, 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7, in the board room. For those 12-18.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Lake Mead rangers to lead hikes in recreation area

Lake Mead National Recreation Area has a variety of special events happening in the coming week. These include:

n Ranger chat, “Public Lands: Treasures of Southern Nevada,” 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, at the Alan Bible Visitor Center, 10 Lakeshore Road. Learn about the variety of public lands that surround the area.

■ Ranger hike, Fisherman’s Trail, 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 9. Join a ranger at Katherine Landing on Lake Mohave for an easy, two-mile guided hike through granite hills and sand dunes to a picturesque beach. For details and reservations, call 702-293-8970.

■ Ranger hike, “St. Thomas: A Town Revealed,” Saturday, Feb. 10. Join a ranger and volunteers to explore the remnants of life in St. Thomas before the waters of Lake Mead covered the small farming community. For more information or registration, call 702-293-8990.

■ Ranger hike, Lakeview Trail 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 10. Join a ranger at Katherine Landing for a moderately strenuous 2.5-mile guided hike on the Lakeview Trail to see mountain landscapes with views of the harbor, Lake Mohave and Telephone Cove. For more information or reservations, call 702-293-8970.

For additional information or reservations, call 702-293-8990.

Laxalt to address Republican women

Attorney General Adam Laxalt, who is running for governor, will be the guest speaker when the Boulder City Republican Women gather for their monthly luncheon meeting Thursday, Feb. 15, in the banquet room at the Railroad Pass, 2800 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson.

The doors will open at 11 a.m. and lunch will be served at 11:45 a.m.

Cost is $21 per person. Reservations are required and must be made by noon Feb. 8.

For reservations or more information, call 702-393-1228 or email bcgop@yahoo.com.