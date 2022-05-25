86°F
Community

Class of 2022 leaders share memories, goals

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
May 25, 2022 - 4:28 pm
 
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review The student leadership of Boulder City High School's class of 2022, from left, Salutatorian Jake Bradshaw, Salutatorian Cassie Strachan, senior class President Kannon Rose, Valedictorian Jagar Darling and student body President Ella McKenzie, will lead the way at graduation tonight, May 26, at Bruce Eaton Field.

From serving others to becoming a rocket scientist, the goals of Boulder City High School’s class of 2022 graduates are as vast and diverse as the students themselves.

In honor of tonight’s graduation ceremony, the Boulder City Review interviewed its student leaders to see what they were looking forward to about the next phase of their lives and what they would miss about their high school experiences. Their responses are featured below.

Jagar Darling, valedictorian

What school will you be attending after graduation and what will your major be?

Utah State University in Logan; aerospace engineering

What are you looking forward to about leaving high school and going to college?

I’m excited to get into a new environment and to get out of the heat. I’m also excited to learn about engineering and developing it into something useful.

What do you plan to do with your degree?

I’m hoping to get an internship with NASA during college. Utah State has a program for that. Then I want to get a job in that field and design rockets and things like that.

What will you miss about high school?

I’ll miss my friends and family for sure. It’s a close-knit, small community and the university won’t be like that.

What is the one thing you want to say to the underclassmen?

Don’t try to rush through high school and get it over with. Try to take advantage of it before it’s over. You only get one high school experience.

Jake Bradshaw, salutatorian

What school will you be attending after graduation and what will your major be?

Southern Utah University in Cedar City; biochemistry

What are you looking forward to about leaving high school and going to college?

I’m going on a mission with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Missouri before school. I’m excited to do that, leave the house and be on my own.

What do you plan to do with your degree?

I want to go to medical school and become a cardiac electrophysiologist. They deal with irregular heart rhythms and the electrical impulses that control heartbeats.

What will you miss about high school?

My friends and the small school atmosphere and all the traditions Boulder City has to offer that you don’t really get anywhere else.

What is the one thing you want to say to the underclassmen?

Never be too cool because you’re going to miss out on a lot of opportunities.

Cassie Strachan, salutatorian

What school will you be attending after graduation and what will your major be?

University of Nevada, Las Vegas; nursing

What are you looking forward to about leaving high school and going to college?

It’s going to be easier for me because I’m not going anywhere. I can just focus on college and classes.

What do you plan to do with your degree?

Be a nurse. I don’t really think my path will change. I’ve wanted this since sixth grade. I hope to work at a hospital in the emergency room or a trauma unit.

What will you miss about high school?

Seeing everyone every day. It’s a lot easier seeing your friends when you go to school with them every day. I’ll also miss the relaxed atmosphere here. College will be different.

What is the one thing you want to say to the underclassmen?

Always care about what you’re learning. Whether it’s content or skills you’re learning, it will be helpful in the future.

Ella McKenzie, student body president

What school will you be attending after graduation and what will your major be?

California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo; political science

What are you looking forward to about leaving high school and going to college?

I’m very excited to go to California and the change of going from a small school to a big school. I’m also looking forward to learning more about political science.

What do you plan to do with your degree?

Political science is a recommended major if you want to go law school, which I do. I plan to be a lawyer first, but I’m also doing political science to learn more about politics. I have a dream to work for a government agency.

What will you miss about high school?

I will miss the close-knit community. I’m also going to miss the sporting events and dances.

What is the one thing you want to say to the underclassmen?

Don’t stress too much about the future because your plans will change. Enjoy high school while you’re in it because it goes by too fast.

Kannon Rose, senior class president

What school will you be attending after graduation and what will your major be?

Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Arizona; marketing and advertising

What are you looking forward to about leaving high school and going to college?

I’ve been here since kindergarten and I’m excited to find the same kind of community there. I’m also excited to be in a new place.

What do you plan to do with your degree?

Right now, it’s something to start out with. I can do different things with it. My dream job would be to have my own real estate brokerage.

What will you miss about high school?

Playing sports with all my friends and all the festivities like homecoming. That’s your high school experience. It’s something you won’t really get back.

What is the one thing you want to say to the underclassmen?

Take it all in while you can because one day you’re in an office talking about graduating. Take all the experiences in because one day you’ll miss it.

The Boulder City High School class of 2022 will graduate at 7:30 tonight, May 26, at Bruce Eaton Field. It is not open to the public. Each graduate was given 10 tickets for their family and friends.

