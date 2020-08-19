87°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Community

Claim jumper haunted by crime

By Dave Maxwell Nevada’s Yesteryear
August 19, 2020 - 1:19 pm
 

Cattle rustling and horse stealing were capital crimes in the Old West anywhere it occurred, and such a case happened more than once in this state.

Claim jumping in a mining community was about equal to cattle rustling and horse theft — a pretty dirty business. Historians note that one of the best examples of claim jumping and its far reaching effects occurred in the Queen City mine of Nelson in Clark County.

In 1873, John Nash, a man known to have very few scruples, decided to jump the rich Queen City mining claim in El Dorado Canyon. The owner, George Hearst, had done little with it as his interests were turned more toward the Comstock, at Star City, Cortez and other places.

To accomplish this planned theft, Nash needed help so he employed three desperados with a promise of $5,000 each. Secretly though, Nash arranged for one to later kill the other two, then he would double-cross the assassin and kill him. No one would be the wiser then when he got hold of the Queen City claim.

As noted by historian Don Ashbaugh, one of the three men hired for the job was from England and believed to already have been involved in three murders. One was a Frenchman, also a known murderer, and the third was a half-breed Cherokee named Jim Jones, who was a fugitive out of Arizona for horse theft.

The three did their job and ran off the employees of the Queen City mine and reported back, expecting to collect $5,000 each. Then the Frenchman launched the secret second part of the plan.

One morning as Jones was washing his face in front of their shack, the Frenchman shot him in the back. Badly wounded, Jones still managed to knock the shooter down, grab the rifle and make for the hills, leaving a trail of blood. Word was spread around the community that it was Jones who attacked the Frenchman and a posse was formed to go in search of him.

The trail was not hard to follow, drops of blood led to a scooped out glory hole dug into a steep hillside. The advantage was with Jones as he had the high ground. But the posse knew right where he was and when one, Tom King, got too close, Jones shot him dead. The others retreated and Jones picked up King’s gun to add to his arsenal.

He was able to hold off his pursuers for two full days before the blazing sun, parched lips and unbearable thirst, caused him to raise his hands in a show of surrender.

The first posse member to get to him, a Mr. Johnson, didn’t acknowledge the surrender and drew a hidden pistol from his back belt and shot Jones right through the head on the spot. He was hurriedly buried right there as well.

According to records, the jumping of the Queen City mine was a hollow victory for John Nash. It is said he was afraid to go near the property after dark and, during daylight hours, he swore the ghost of Jones lurked there.

Ashbaugh wrote that Nash was ever after “haunted by his conscience and died a miserable death a short time later.”

Another part of his fear, historians note, stemmed from the fact that the Frenchman, who was shot also as part of the double-cross, did not die, nor did the man from England, and they both continued to live close enough to plague Nash with the ever-present possibility of revealing the entire story to the authorities.

Ashbaugh doesn’t mention if the claim jumpers ever got their money. They probably did not.

This tale is one of the many that could be told of how crime does not pay in any era, and is yet another interesting story to be found when you go in search of Nevada’s Yesteryear.

(Adapted from a story by Harold’s Club, 1946, and Don Ashbaugh, “Nevada’s Turbulent Yesterday: A Study in Ghost Towns: 1963)

Dave Maxwell is a Nevada news reporter with over 35 years in print and broadcast journalism, and greatly interested in early Nevada history. He can be reached at maxwellhe@yahoo.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Patti Diamond) Friday, Aug. 21, is National Sweet Tea Day. The refreshing drink is ideal for h ...
Raise glass to celebrate National Sweet Tea Day
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

In the dog days of summer, few things are more refreshing than a glass of iced tea. Although National Iced Tea Day is June 10, Friday, Aug. 21, is National Sweet Tea Day. If you know anything about me, you know I’m never one to pass up a food holiday.

(Norma Vally) Proper watering, fertilization and mowing practices can keep your lawn healthy du ...
Healthy lawns can weather summer temperatures
By Norma Vally Home Matters

When high winds meet temperatures exceeding 110 and UV indexes of 10-plus, the desert can feel like a big, sandy convection oven. While we can escape the blaze in our climate-controlled homes, businesses and cars, the great outdoors, well, ain’t so great. One of the places we see the ravages of these extreme weather conditions is in our lawns and yards.

(Patti Diamond) A drizzle of olive oil and sprinkling of salt and pepper will help produce a pe ...
Recipe yields perfectly cooked chicken breast
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

“What is there to eat?” That phrase plays on repeat in every household in the world. Today I’m sharing one of the handiest shortcuts to give you a great answer when the inevitable question is asked. Now you can say, “There’s chicken in the fridge, go make yourself something.”

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Lucy Hammond, a student at Mitchell Elementary School, picked ...
Schools prepare for start of new year
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Schools in Boulder City are finalizing their distance learning plans and preparing their students and parents for online instruction as they get ready for the new year.

(Patti Diamond) With just a few ingredients, you can make this creamy ice cream at home, withou ...
Creamy ice cream easy to make at home
By Patti Diamond Boulder City Review

It’s fun to be a little decadent now and then, right? So, how does this sound? Cold, luscious, velvety, vanilla-infused ice cream. What? Vanilla not your favorite? Would you like indulgent chocolate ice cream? Perhaps sweet peach ice cream with raspberry swirl or creamy espresso with chocolate pieces that melt in your mouth? Intrigued?

Deborah Wall Besides pronghorns, mule deer can be seen at Sheldon National Wildlife Refuge.
Remote wildlife refuge offers beauty, diversity
By Deborah Wall Boulder City Review

If you are a wildlife photographer, aspire to become one or simply enjoy a very remote place “where the wild things are,” consider investing some of this long summer in a visit to Sheldon National Wildlife Refuge in extreme northwest Nevada.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Boulder City High School Principal Amy Wagner, left, ...
Class of 2020 finally gets graduation ceremony
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s Class of 2020 was finally able to celebrate graduation even though the commencement ceremony was different than ones in the past.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Parkway Boulder Beach in Lake Mead National Recreation Area ...
Best dam places to cool off during the pandemic
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

With Boulder City being in the middle of global pandemic and high summer temperatures, it can be difficult for residents to find a place to get out and cool down. To help them know what is open, the Boulder City Review has compiled a list of places to cool down, swim or just play in some refreshing water.

Patti Diamond The Honey Mustard Chicken salad is a summer family favorite, and the dressing dou ...
Simple savings on summer salads
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

It’s so stinkin’ hot! I barely want to eat, let alone heat up the house cooking something. So, we’ve been on a salad kick lately. One drawback to having salads is the cost can add up. Here are some tips to help you save some green while buying your greens.