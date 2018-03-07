City’s egg hunt to be all wet as kids take the plunge

Instead of donning Easter bonnets, local children are asked to put on their finest swim attire for the third annual Easter Pool Plunge.

As with a traditional Easter egg hunt, children will seek and gather prize-filled eggs and toys, except with one major change: This event will be held in the city’s pool.

The plunge will be held at 2:15 p.m. Saturday, March 17 at the municipal pool, 861 Avenue B.

Cheree Brennan, assistant aquatic coordinator/acting aquatic coordinator, said she is expecting about 100 children to take the plunge.

The cost to participate is $2 each. All nonswimmers must have a responsible person 12 or older within arm’s reach at all times. Additionally, all participants need to bring a waterproof plastic bag or basket to hold their eggs and toys as they are gathered.

Some of the treasures will float, but many will sink to the bottom of the pool. There also will be some designated for special prizes

The egg hunt will be divided into three age groups, one for those 5 and younger, one for those 6-9 and one for those 10 and older.

Brennan said people who would like to come to the open swim session prior to the pool plunge are welcome. It is scheduled from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, call 702-293-9286.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.