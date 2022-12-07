40°F
Community

City to help with Santa letters

By Boulder City Review
December 7, 2022 - 3:58 pm
 
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Santa Claus is getting a bit of local help to get letters delivered to the North Pole from the city’s Parks and Recreation Department. Letters can be dropped off from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday until Dec. 19.

Santa and Mrs. Claus are back in action and getting ready for the holiday season. To help facilitate getting letters to them from the children in town, the Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department has set up a special mailbox at the city’s recreation center, 900 Arizona St.

The mailbox will be in front of the recreation center from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Email letters also will be accepted at parksrec@bcnv.org.

Letters should include the child’s name, age, something special they did this year, information about their siblings and what they would like for Christmas. A mailing address also should be included.

Everyone is invited to participate and write a letter, including those who don’t celebrate the Santa holiday, according to the parks and recreation department.

Letters will be accepted through Dec. 19 so they can get to the North Pole on time.

THE LATEST
Jingle Jill: Chamber CEO reveals alter ego as holiday mascot
By Anisa Buttar Boulder City Review

The long-awaited mystery of who is prancing and dancing as the most cherished cat in town is over. Boulder City Chamber of Commerce CEO Jill Rowland-Lagan is Jingle Cat.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Erma Hall of Boulder City, who was presented with the Governor ...
Personal histories as valuable as buildings
By Jill Rowland-Lagan The Business of Tourism

As many of you may be able to relate to, I sat at the computer one afternoon and found myself going down a research rabbit hole. In search for some tourist data, I found myself fascinated with the Getty Research Institute’s article on Flap Books. (You can check it out on YouTube. Flap Book Gives a Lesson in Human Dissection. And yes, I realize I just shared too much information on what I find fascinating!)

(Photo courtesy Norma Vally) The holiday season is a good time to declutter your home. Donation ...
Home purging brings clarity, helps people
By Norma Vally Home Matters

During the holidays our homes can start to get really stuffed with, well, stuff. All the wrapping paper, boxes, bags, bows. Between the gingerbread house, Christmas cookies, cakes and candy canes, we can be smothered by sweets alone. Then, of course, the decorations — garland and snowmen and lights, oh my. House clutter can quickly become the bane of the season if you let things go … so it’s time to let things go.

(Anisa Buttar/Boulder City Review) Emmylou Denman, 4, won first place in the Boulder City Revie ...
Coloring contest winners announced
By Boulder City Review

Creativity and sparkles captured the winning titles in the Boulder City Review’s third annual Christmas coloring contest.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Cheryl Dougherty's Christmas Jewels won first place ...
Jewels win Christmas cookie contest
By Boulder City Review

Cheryl Dougherty’s Christmas Jewels won the Boulder City Review’s fourth annual Christmas cookie contest.

 
Seen on Scene: At Pancakes and Pajamas
By Hali Bernstein Saylor and Anisa Buttar Boulder City Review

Pat Benke shows some of the toys that were donated Saturday during the Pancakes and Pajamas event at the Boulder City Elks Lodge to benefit the Angel Tree. Visit bouldercityreview.com for more photos.

Playwright brings veterans ‘Back in the World’
By Chuck N. Baker Veterans Reporter

Recently, veteran and playwright Loren Marsters penned a script entitled “Back in the World.” Vietnam veterans in particular, and some veterans of other wars, often referred to returning home as going “back to the world,” words reflective of combat life that was considered living in an alternative civilization.