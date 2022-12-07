City to help with Santa letters

Santa and Mrs. Claus are back in action and getting ready for the holiday season. To help facilitate getting letters to them from the children in town, the Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department has set up a special mailbox at the city’s recreation center, 900 Arizona St.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Santa Claus is getting a bit of local help to get letters delivered to the North Pole from the city’s Parks and Recreation Department. Letters can be dropped off from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday until Dec. 19.

The mailbox will be in front of the recreation center from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Email letters also will be accepted at parksrec@bcnv.org.

Letters should include the child’s name, age, something special they did this year, information about their siblings and what they would like for Christmas. A mailing address also should be included.

Everyone is invited to participate and write a letter, including those who don’t celebrate the Santa holiday, according to the parks and recreation department.

Letters will be accepted through Dec. 19 so they can get to the North Pole on time.