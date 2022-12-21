51°F
Community

Christmas celebration, meal planned

By Rose Ann Miele Special to the Boulder City Review
December 21, 2022 - 3:50 pm
 
(Getty Images) A free community Christmas dinner will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, in ...
(Getty Images) A free community Christmas dinner will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, in the city’s Multiuse Building. All are welcome to attend. Servers and donations are also welcome.

Do you want to enjoy a meal with friends and neighbors and meet other Boulder City residents on Christmas Day? Come to the Multiuse Building at 1204 Sixth St. for a community dinner from 2-4 p.m.

The meal is for anyone who might be by themselves or simply wants to enjoy the company of others in the community.

The meal is being prepared and served by those inspired by love of the community. A number of Boulder City individuals, organizations and businesses are supporting the holiday celebration.

Those who would like to attend should email Rose Ann Miele at roseannrab@hotmail.com or Scott Dam at scott.dam@comcast.net and let us know if you will be attending, donating toward this event or helping serve. Those without email can call 702-339-9082 between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

“This is your invitation to enjoy a meal, cook or volunteer for the celebration, or donate toward a wonderful event for everyone involved,” Miele said. “Let’s make this a day to remember and carry the spirit of sharing forward with each new day.”

(Photo courtesy Boulder City) Andy Budd, left, is presented with the Employee of the Year award ...
Budd honored by city
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Andy Budd, a service plumber technician in the city’s public works department, has been named Boulder City’s employee of the year.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Special wreaths representing each branch of the nat ...
Seen on Scene: At Wreaths Across America
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Betsy O’Brien, left, a Navy veteran, and her daughter, Samantha O’Brien, take a moment to reflect on the service of a veteran buried at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Saturday during the annual Wreaths Across America observance.

Partnership brings free legal aid for VA claims
By Chuck N. Baker Veterans Reporter

The Veterans Administration and the Nevada Department of Veterans Services have invested time and money into helping veterans get through life. Most veterans can obtain free medical assistance. In thousands of cases, veterans who have been injured while in service are eligible for compensation. Locally, veterans who are disabled can receive automobile parking advantages. Now, a new local service has been announced that will help eligible veterans obtain legal advice.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Stewart “Grandpa” Earl wrote “ ...
Story Tellers Corner: ‘Grandpa’ writes tale of love, acceptance
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

As someone who goes by the moniker “Grandpa Earl,” it comes as no surprise that spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren is one of Stewart Earl’s favorite pastimes.

Dave Maxwell
Man’s burning desire for adventure pays off
By Dave Maxwell Nevada’s Yesteryear

Not all prospectors in Nevada, following the success of the Comstock Lode in Virginia City and numerous other small communities on what the late historian Gerald Higgs called “The Bonanza Road,” were looking for gold, silver, lead, etc. One man in particular, was looking for something that was very useful as a household product of the day.

(Anisa Buttar/ Boulder City Review) Boulder City resident Dorothy Burns takes a break from her ...
Burns feted at surprise party for 105th birthday
By Anisa Buttar Boulder City Review

Surrounded by family, friends and well-wishers, Dorothy Burns was surprised with a party to celebrate her 105th birthday at Lakeview Terrace on the afternoon of Dec. 7.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) The mystery of how Jingle Cat, seen at Santa's Pict ...
Jingle Jill: Chamber CEO reveals alter ego as holiday mascot
By Anisa Buttar Boulder City Review

The long-awaited mystery of who is prancing and dancing as the most cherished cat in town is over. Boulder City Chamber of Commerce CEO Jill Rowland-Lagan is Jingle Cat.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Erma Hall of Boulder City, who was presented with the Governor ...
Personal histories as valuable as buildings
By Jill Rowland-Lagan The Business of Tourism

As many of you may be able to relate to, I sat at the computer one afternoon and found myself going down a research rabbit hole. In search for some tourist data, I found myself fascinated with the Getty Research Institute’s article on Flap Books. (You can check it out on YouTube. Flap Book Gives a Lesson in Human Dissection. And yes, I realize I just shared too much information on what I find fascinating!)