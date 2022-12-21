Christmas celebration, meal planned

Do you want to enjoy a meal with friends and neighbors and meet other Boulder City residents on Christmas Day? Come to the Multiuse Building at 1204 Sixth St. for a community dinner from 2-4 p.m.

(Getty Images) A free community Christmas dinner will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, in the city’s Multiuse Building. All are welcome to attend. Servers and donations are also welcome.

Do you want to enjoy a meal with friends and neighbors and meet other Boulder City residents on Christmas Day? Come to the Multiuse Building at 1204 Sixth St. for a community dinner from 2-4 p.m.

The meal is for anyone who might be by themselves or simply wants to enjoy the company of others in the community.

The meal is being prepared and served by those inspired by love of the community. A number of Boulder City individuals, organizations and businesses are supporting the holiday celebration.

Those who would like to attend should email Rose Ann Miele at roseannrab@hotmail.com or Scott Dam at scott.dam@comcast.net and let us know if you will be attending, donating toward this event or helping serve. Those without email can call 702-339-9082 between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

“This is your invitation to enjoy a meal, cook or volunteer for the celebration, or donate toward a wonderful event for everyone involved,” Miele said. “Let’s make this a day to remember and carry the spirit of sharing forward with each new day.”