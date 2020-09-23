Chamber recognizes achievements, installs officers

Not even a global pandemic could keep the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce from celebrating the achievements of its members as it gathered virtually Sept. 10 for its annual installation and awards event.

Not even a global pandemic could keep the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce from celebrating the achievements of its members as it gathered virtually Sept. 10 for its annual installation and awards event.

“This is a time, more than any other, that we need to work together, to build and maintain the brand Boulder City – a place with an authentic small town downtown, filled with historic buildings, with restaurants, with cute shops and with friendly people,” said incoming chairman of the board of directors Randy Hees. “With time, our world will heal and people will again travel, and we will start to fill our restaurants and shops – not just curbside.”

Hees, director of the Nevada State Railroad Museum, said he wants to focus on assisting chamber members in navigating the nightmare which is the pandemic, preserving the Boulder City brand and rebuilding the chamber as it moves into its new home in the state’s old welcome center.

Hees said the new location will allow the chamber to serve as a “welcome center for visitors coming from Arizona,” though they will miss being in the middle of downtown.

It also will provide a site for them to develop an “adventure center” where local businesses that offer outdoor activities can greet their customers and “send them off on their adventures,” he said.

Hees added that the National Parks/Boulder City Express buses will stop at the site providing a way to bring tourists from Las Vegas to the area.

Along with the move, Hees said he hopes they will be able to once again host group community events including Spring Jamboree and the Best Dam Wine Walks “in a safe and sane manner.”

Joining Hees on the board for 2020-2021 will be Sarah Iwinsky, past chairman; Pam Leon, treasurer; David Lusvardi, Eva Lawrence-Fischer, Monica Preston, Luana Fritz, Sam Knudsen and Michael Mays.

A highlight of the program was presentation of awards for accomplishments in the community. Those honored were A &W, Luana Fritz, business of the year; Heather Marianna, Beauty Kitchen, Bert Hansen business person of the year award; Boulder City’s emergency operation center team (COVID-19), nonprofit of the year; Jessica Stetson, Little Lambs, Christ Lutheran Church, Eva McGarvey award; Jenny Ballife, the Science Mom, Alice Isenberg award; Leslie Roszyk-Stephenson, Rail Explorers, Goldie Begley award; Don Walker, Bob Sears Lifetime award; and Boulder City High School Class of 2020, advisor Barbara Agostini, youth achievement award.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.