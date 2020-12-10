52°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Community

Centenarian feted on birthday

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
December 9, 2020 - 4:01 pm
 
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Dorothy Burns turns 103 on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. She ...
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Dorothy Burns turns 103 on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. She is a resident at Lakeview Terrace, and the facility held a drive-by birthday celebration for her.
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review A drive-by birthday celebration was held at Lakeview ...
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review A drive-by birthday celebration was held at Lakeview Terrace on Monday, Dec. 7, for Dorothy Burns, who turned 103 years old.

For many people in Boulder City, Monday was just another day. For Dorothy Burns, it was something special because she celebrated her 103rd birthday.

“It’s very special,” said Dale Leonard, who is married to Burns’ granddaughter, Denise Leonard.

Described as a gracious and caring lady by her granddaughter, Burns moved to Boulder City a little more than two years ago. Up until then she lived on her own and even drove until she was 100 years old.

“We love this place,” said Denise Leonard. “She seems to be really thriving here.”

To mark the occasion, Mary Rush, administrator of Lakeview Terrace, the assisted living facility where Burns lives, organized a surprise drive-by celebration.

Burns said she was “very surprised.”

“I wasn’t expecting anything,” she said.

“Grandma doesn’t like us to fuss over her,” said Denise Leonard.

“But she loves it when it happens,” added her son, Speed Burns.

“Very few people reach 103,” he said. “She still seems kind of spry and she still reads a lot.”

In her spare time, Dorothy Burns enjoys reading mysteries, especially those written by Margaret Truman. She also enjoys watching hockey, football, baseball and NASCAR. She loves following the Las Vegas Golden Knights and the Olympics.

She is from New York and worked as a clerk in a prison while she lived there.

Dorothy Burns said her favorite part of celebrating her birthday is seeing her family. She raised three sons with her husband, who died more than 30 years ago. She has six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Denise Leonard said her grandmother has survived some major illnesses in her life.

“In her early years, she had scarlet fever, mumps, whooping cough and measles,” she said. “She figures having had everything at an early age, this made her impervious to illnesses in later life.”

She said she also survived metastatic melanoma when she was 100.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Boulder’s Best: Holiday displays light up town
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

This home on Saddle Drive is accented with blue holiday lights and offers passersby a light projection show.

Hannah Doss Hannah Doss renovates a railroad car she purchased at an auction in 2017. She turne ...
Story tellers corner: Tale takes children on ‘Journey’ of hope, adventure
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Finding and affording a new place to live can be one of the most difficult and stressful things to do when you’re moving, and one Boulder City resident came up with a unique solution when she moved to town from across the country.

(Norma Vally) Attach a hose to your water heater to drain of any sediment that may accumulate a ...
Preventive maintenance gets you out of hot water
By Norma Vally Home Matters

It’s cold out there and the holidays are upon us — the worst time of year for your water heater to go on the fritz. In winter months the water entering your tank is far colder and the unit needs to work harder to heat it.

(Patti Diamond) Foodies in your life will appreciate homemade holiday gifts of honey roasted or ...
Gift-giving solution costs peanuts
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

As we run this holiday marathon, it’s nice to have the occasional quick win, right? Here are three foodie gifts that are cheaper, easier and faster than baking cookies. Let’s make candied nuts that aren’t nuts.

(Patti Diamond) A hot cocoa board filled with treats helps turn drinking an ordinary beverage i ...
Cocoa boards hot trend this holiday season
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

You’re familiar with charcuterie or cheese boards, right? A ubiquitous holiday staple. Well, it’s time for brie and crackers to step aside because photos of beautiful hot chocolate “charcuterie” boards are blowing up Instagram and Facebook.

(Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department) A special mailbox for children to drop off their ...
Parks department accepting letters to Santa
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

With Santa and Mrs. Claus quarantined at the North Pole with their elves this month, the Parks and Recreation Department is serving as a collection point for children’s letters to the jolly man in red.

American Express, I forgive you
By Chuck N. Baker Veterans Reporter

The year was 1965 and I had been on Army special duty in the United States as a public information writer and photographer. But when that summer arrived, I was transferred to the infantry and ended up in Vietnam. Although I spent most of my time in the jungle, I managed to get a pass to Saigon now and then.

Susan Davis Huening The Huening family usually celebrates Thanksgiving with "Blue Friday" on th ...
Families thankful for holiday traditions
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Families are trying to celebrate Thanksgiving this year in as normal a way as possible even though it could be different because of the COVID-19 pandemic.