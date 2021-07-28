Career camp: High school students get hands-on chance to sample nursing at UNLV event

A local high school senior was recently given a unique opportunity to learn more about a career in nursing through Nurse Camp 2021 at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Boulder City High School senior Cassie Strachan recently participated in the Nurse Camp at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. She said it was "surprisingly awesome" and helped solidify her career choice of being a nurse.

A local high school senior was recently given a unique opportunity to learn more about a career in nursing through Nurse Camp 2021 at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

“It was surprisingly amazing,” said Cassie Strachan, who is a member of the class of 2022 at Boulder City High School.

The goal of UNLV’s week-long nurse camp is to encourage high school students to consider a nursing career through hands-on academic, clinical and community activities. It was held at the school in July.

Strachan was one of 44 participants in this year’s event. She said she has wanted to be a nurse for a long time.

“My whole family are teachers and I wanted to do something different. … I think being a nurse is a great opportunity to do what I want in life,” she said. “Helping as many people as I can while doing something I enjoy.”

She said the training and hands-on activities at the camp were “extremely helpful” for her, especially the tour of University Medical Center because she was able to see the different types of nursing available.

“Nurse Camp is split into two week-long sessions, each session with a different group,” said Joseph Gaccione, communications and outreach specialist for UNLV’s school of nursing. “Nurse Camp also helps prepare students interested in nursing to see what it’s actually like, with the help of actual nurse educators and registered nurses, and develop realistic expectations about nursing school and being on the frontlines.”

Another part is helping the students understand the application process for the school of nursing at UNLV.

Strachan said she plans to go to UNLV and found the admissions information useful, but she said the most helpful part of the week was talking to the nurses and nursing students.

She said the experience solidified her career choice and she plans to be an emergency room or trauma nurse.

“I’ve wanted to be a nurse since sixth grade,” she said. “I decided that a long time ago and I haven’t changed my mind. I think it’s meant to be.”

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.