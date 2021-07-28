98°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Community

Career camp: High school students get hands-on chance to sample nursing at UNLV event

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
July 28, 2021 - 4:26 pm
 
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Boulder City High School senior Cassie Strachan recen ...
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Boulder City High School senior Cassie Strachan recently participated in the Nurse Camp at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. She said it was "surprisingly awesome" and helped solidify her career choice of being a nurse.

A local high school senior was recently given a unique opportunity to learn more about a career in nursing through Nurse Camp 2021 at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

“It was surprisingly amazing,” said Cassie Strachan, who is a member of the class of 2022 at Boulder City High School.

The goal of UNLV’s week-long nurse camp is to encourage high school students to consider a nursing career through hands-on academic, clinical and community activities. It was held at the school in July.

Strachan was one of 44 participants in this year’s event. She said she has wanted to be a nurse for a long time.

“My whole family are teachers and I wanted to do something different. … I think being a nurse is a great opportunity to do what I want in life,” she said. “Helping as many people as I can while doing something I enjoy.”

She said the training and hands-on activities at the camp were “extremely helpful” for her, especially the tour of University Medical Center because she was able to see the different types of nursing available.

“Nurse Camp is split into two week-long sessions, each session with a different group,” said Joseph Gaccione, communications and outreach specialist for UNLV’s school of nursing. “Nurse Camp also helps prepare students interested in nursing to see what it’s actually like, with the help of actual nurse educators and registered nurses, and develop realistic expectations about nursing school and being on the frontlines.”

Another part is helping the students understand the application process for the school of nursing at UNLV.

Strachan said she plans to go to UNLV and found the admissions information useful, but she said the most helpful part of the week was talking to the nurses and nursing students.

She said the experience solidified her career choice and she plans to be an emergency room or trauma nurse.

“I’ve wanted to be a nurse since sixth grade,” she said. “I decided that a long time ago and I haven’t changed my mind. I think it’s meant to be.”

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Bob Morris) Excessive irrigation and fertilizer, high temperatures, overly dry soils, root dam ...
Pesticides should always be last resort
By Bob Morris Boulder City Review

Q. I am wildlife biologist and a gardener. You should retract your statement about poisoning ground squirrels as the poisoned bodies will appear in the food chain of hawks, owls, coyotes, foxes and snakes.

Veterans continue to find ways to serve
By Chuck N. Baker Veterans Reporter

Nevada’s Legislators come to Carson City every two years for in-person bill drafting and voting. During their “offseason,” as it were, they continue to communicate with constituents and stay on top of political activity statewide and on a national basis.

(Bob Morris) The almonds on this tree have been stolen and the husks chewed open, probably by g ...
Horticulture expert answers desert garden questions
By Bob Morris Boulder City Review

Q. The new growth on my bottle tree I bought in 2018 is dying (crusty), starting a month or so ago. After talking to the local nursery, I increased the watering and soaked it for about an hour and it now looks worse. I’m watering six days a week and each time the tree is getting 22 gallons.

(Norma Vally) Extreme temperatures, especially those higher than 110 F, can wreak havoc on peop ...
Extreme heat wreaks havoc on homes, cars, people, pets
By Norma Vally Home Matters

When the weather forecast shows a heat reprieve of triple digits under 110, we know this heat wave is more like a heat “tsunami.” These extreme temperatures call for extreme measures of readiness in order to safeguard our homes, cars, pets and loved ones, especially those who are most vulnerable.

The first known celebration of Independence Day in Nevada took place at the now-historic Mormon ...
Independence Day marked before Nevada was state
By Dave Maxwell Nevada’s Yesteryear

July 4 this year was on a Sunday, the first time since 2010. It marked the 245th anniversary since the first public reading of the Declaration of Independence in Philadelphia. And so here we are today.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) American Legion Post 31 of Boulder City celebratate ...
Seen on Scene: At the Damboree
By Hali Bernstein Saylor and Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review