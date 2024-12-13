Busy season at Garrett

December is a busy month of activities in schools, filled with wonderful winter concerts, the challenge of final exams and assessments, and the energy that just seems to come with the season.

Garrett Junior High’s Student Council is making a difference this holiday season through their Reverse Advent Charity Drive, running from Dec. 2-20. We are asking students, staff, and community members to donate essential items such as non-perishable food and snacks, hygiene products, socks, Chapstick, and other necessities.

All donations will go to the Garrett Counselor’s Care Closet, which provides students in need items that help support their well-being, keeping them focused on learning and not worrying about having basic needs. We invite the community to donate to ensure every Garrett JHS student feels cared for and supported this holiday season. You can drop off items at the front office.

We kicked off the holiday season in a combined concert with Boulder City High School. Under the direction of Ms. Stacy Toal, the band played several amazing pieces highlighted by a combined performance with the high school. Later in the week, choir director Ms. Amanda Hallam, led the beginning, intermediate, advanced, and show choirs, who entertained the audience with several entertaining performances. Both concerts showcased the talent of Garrett’s and BCHS students, featuring traditional holiday classics and a few modern pieces. The theater was filled with families and friends enjoying the spirit of the holidays and the students who performed.

Garrett Junior High is proud to recognize Errol Teijeten for his exceptional achievement in making the Nevada Middle School All-State Band. Errol auditioned on the xylophone and snare drum and earned the second-highest score in the state with hundreds of students auditioning. This distinguished honor shows his hard work and passion for music, but also the dedicated support from his music teachers Ms. Toal and Mr. Hallam. Congratulations Errol!

Garrett’s STEAM programs are in full swing this winter, with the Robotics team preparing for their second competition in January. At the same time, Flight and Space students are applying their knowledge of the principles of flight to a final cumulative project, designing a model colony on Mars. They are exploring innovative ideas for a futuristic infrastructure capable of sustaining life. Next semester, parents and the community will have the chance to join the fun at a Family STEAM Workshop. Stay tuned for details!

As Garrett Junior High School heads into the new year, the focus remains on fostering a culture of excellence and innovation, and the Bobcats are getting ready to lead the way into the future.