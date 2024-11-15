Busy fall season at Garrett Junior High

As we wrap up the fall season at Garrett Junior High, there’s so much to celebrate.

As we wrap up the fall season at Garrett Junior High, there’s so much to celebrate.

From the expanding programs we offer in STEAM education, to the spectacular accomplishments of our robotics team, scholars, athletes, and musicians, it certainly has been a productive semester.

Congratulations to our Advanced Robotics team. This year, our program expanded with additional courses and a competitive team, who have already demonstrated their incredible skills at their first competition.

This past Saturday, Nov. 9, the Bionic Bobcats, made up of Evan Lanning, Isaac Therian, Jonathan Viramontes, and Justin Wittwer, took part in their first team competition. These students brought home several awards, including first place overall in the team competition, the Best Sportsmanship Award, the Amaze Award for their top-performing robot, and second place in Driving Skills. Their success is a testament to their hard work and the guidance of Mrs. Martens, who not only coaches this team but also teaches math and robotics. We’re so grateful for her dedication to our students and the robotics program.

Our brand-new hydroponics program is also ‘growing’ thanks to a $10,000 grant that made it possible to provide our students with the tools and materials needed to grow herbs and plants hydroponically. The students recently celebrated their first harvest by preparing and sharing delicious, homemade dishes with staff such as cilantro salsa, basil cheese toast, cucumber salad, and dip seasoned with fresh dill. Some students were so inspired by their success that they’ve even started their own hydroponic gardens at home. A huge shout-out to Mrs. Toal and Ms. Coppola, who have guided and learned alongside our budding gardeners this semester.

In academics, we were thrilled to recognize over 150 students who earned straight A’s and made the A/B Honor Roll for the first quarter! These hard-working students were honored with a special pizza and root beer float lunch hosted by the administration. Their dedication and commitment make them incredible role models, showing what determination and perseverance can achieve.

We are also delighted to recognize our talented students who were selected for the CCSD Middle School Honor Choir. Timothy Alder, Gavin Donohue, Cameron Hallam, Collin Humes, Quentin Somerhalder, Makenna Wagner, and Gary Wentz, represented Garrett Junior High and had the privilege of performing at Ham Hall at UNLV alongside other talented middle school vocalists. Their dedication to their music and their outstanding performance made us incredibly proud. Congratulations Bobcats!

Our fall athletic teams have finished their seasons. Both the flag football and cross-country teams showed incredible grit and resilience, facing tough challenges and pushing their limits. Coach Shalee Pusko shared how proud she is of the Lady Bobcats flag football team, especially as our teams have moved up to Division 1.

“Our team rose to every occasion, showing incredible determination and resilience. We faced strong opponents, but our players stayed focused, developed their skills, and supported each other every step of the way,” Pusko said. “This was truly a growing season, and our performance reflects the hard work and commitment these athletes have put in. We are looking forward to building on this foundation and achieving even more next season.”

We’re proud of all our Bobcats and can’t wait to see what more they accomplish as the year goes on.