Business Beat: Sugars brings home sweets to new home

One of Boulder City’s newest restaurant owners is bringing a sweet taste of her home to the community.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Jamie Ashby, seated, joined by her daughter Zoe Jewett, has opened Sugars at the Forge, a restaurant that brings family favorites and the flavors Ashby grew up with in Alamo, Nevada, to Boulder City.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Sugars at the Forge features a bakery where you can get items such as blueberry muffins, seen Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Among the sweet treats offered by the bakery at Sugars at the Forge are Cookie Monster cupcakes, seen Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Jack and the Beanstalk Child Care Center, 1304 Wyoming St., is ready to have people in it, but owner Patti Jack is still waiting for the licensing and background check process to finish.

Jamie Ashby, who recently moved to the area, opened Sugars at the Forge, 553 California Ave., on Friday, June 19. It serves breakfast and lunch, and features a bakery, as well.

“We like people to relax and have a nice time and enjoy the atmosphere,” she said.

Ashby is from Las Vegas but her family is from Alamo, Nevada. She moved there when she was 15 years old and wants every customer who comes into her business to experience the food culture of that small town and her family.

“You’ll see touches (of Alamo) everywhere,” she said.

At the cornerstone of the breakfast and lunch menus is her homemade doughnuts, which are made fresh every day. Ashby said she is using her grandmother’s recipe.

“A lot of our menu is based on that doughnut,” she said.

Sugars’ menu includes breakfast and lunch sandwiches using the doughnuts to hold your choice of filling. It also features pancakes, tacos and the Junkyard, a scone covered in Texas-style chili, cheddar cheese, lettuce, olives, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream. Ashby said the Junkyard is based on Navajo tacos that are a big part of the food culture in Alamo.

She said Sugars offers dessert first, which is something else she learned from her grandmother.

“It’s a nod to my grandmother and her style,” she said.

Ashby said Sugars serves large portions of food.

“That’s because I like people to be full. I like people to come hungry and leave full.”

Ashby, who has owned bakeries before, said she had the idea for this restaurant for more than 10 years. She was just waiting for the right place to open it.

She said when she arrived in Boulder City, she knew it was the right fit.

“I’ve worked for the last couple of years to make it happen,” she said.

Ashby also plans to start a dinner menu in the future and is ready to offer boxed breakfasts and lunches.

She is married to Brandon Ashby, a former Boulder City Police officer. He retired Tuesday.

Sugars is open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

New child care center ready to open

The Jack and the Beanstalk Child Care Center is ready to go, but is waiting for the licensing process to be complete, according to owner Patti Jack.

“The licensing process and my background check are still pending,” she said.

The child care center, 1304 Wyoming St., will have space for 69 children between the ages of six weeks to 10. Jack originally hoped to open in April.

“I have my certificate of occupancy,” she said. “All that is ready to go.”

Once open, Jack plans to offer educational programs that will include activities in science, engineering, math, art and music. The children will learn cognitive skills as well as social and emotional ones.

The child care center is planning to be open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

