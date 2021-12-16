Boulder’s Best: Spirit of the Season
This home at 759 Fairway Drive has it all when it comes to Christmas decorations: lights, music, Santa Claus, snowmen and more.
This home in the 600 block of Avenue G packs a lot into a small space. From reindeer to Santa Claus to multicolored lights, it offers quite the show.
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review
It’s a beautiful blue Christmas at this home in the 700 block of Darlene Way.
This home in the 1600 block of Georgia Avenue has multicolored lights, a reindeer and a snowman to celebrate the season.