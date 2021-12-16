44°F
Community

Boulder’s Best: Spirit of the Season

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
December 15, 2021 - 4:23 pm
 
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review This home at 759 Fairway Drive has it all when it com ...
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review This home at 759 Fairway Drive has it all when it comes to Christmas decorations: lights, music, Santa Claus, snowmen and more.
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review This home in the 600 block of Avenue G packs a lot in ...
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review This home in the 600 block of Avenue G packs a lot into a small space. From reindeer to Santa Claus to multicolored lights, it offers quite the show.
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review It's a beautiful blue Christmas at this home in the 700 block of Darlene Way.
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review It's a beautiful blue Christmas at this home in the 700 block of Darlene Way.
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review This home in the 1600 block of Georgia Avenue has mul ...
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review This home in the 1600 block of Georgia Avenue has multicolored lights, a reindeer and snowman to celebrate the season.

This home at 759 Fairway Drive has it all when it comes to Christmas decorations: lights, music, Santa Claus, snowmen and more.

This home in the 600 block of Avenue G packs a lot into a small space. From reindeer to Santa Claus to multicolored lights, it offers quite the show.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

It’s a beautiful blue Christmas at this home in the 700 block of Darlene Way.

This home in the 1600 block of Georgia Avenue has multicolored lights, a reindeer and a snowman to celebrate the season.

By Celia Shortt Goodyear

Boulder City Review

