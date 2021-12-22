Boulder’s Best: Lights to Brighten Your Holidays

This home in the 700 block of Darlene Way is ringing in the Christmas holiday with multicolored lights all over the yard and special decorations on the garage door. For additional photos, visit www.bouldercityreview.com.

This home near the corner of Sandra Drive and Nadine Way made their holiday decorations all about blue lights and Minions.

It's a tropical Christmas at this home near the corner of Del Prado Drive and Azul Way with lots of twinkling lights on palm trees and a special light show on the side of the house.

This home in the 1400 block of Bronco Road has inflatable decorations of Santa Claus, reindeer and other animals to help celebrate the holidays.

This home near the corner of Sandra Drive and Nadine Way made its holiday decorations all about blue lights and Minions.

It’s a tropical Christmas at this home near the corner of Del Prado Drive and Azul Way with lots of twinkling lights on palm trees and a special light show on the side of the house.

This home in the 1400 block of Bronco Road has inflatable decorations of Santa Claus, reindeer and other animals to help celebrate the holidays.