Community

Boulder’s Best: Lights to Brighten Your Holidays

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
December 22, 2021 - 3:36 pm
 
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review This home in the 700 block of Darlene Way is ringing in the Christmas holiday with multicolored lights all over the yard and special decorations on the garage door.
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review This home near the corner of Sandra Drive and Nadine Way made their holiday decorations all about blue lights and Minions.
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review It's a tropical Christmas at this home near the corner of Del Prado Drive and Azul Way with lots of twinkling lights on palm trees and a special light show on the side of the house.
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review This home in the 1400 block of Bronco Road has inflatable decorations of Santa Claus, reindeer and other animals to help celebrate the holidays.

This home in the 700 block of Darlene Way is ringing in the Christmas holiday with multicolored lights all over the yard and special decorations on the garage door. For additional photos, visit www.bouldercityreview.com.

This home near the corner of Sandra Drive and Nadine Way made its holiday decorations all about blue lights and Minions.

It’s a tropical Christmas at this home near the corner of Del Prado Drive and Azul Way with lots of twinkling lights on palm trees and a special light show on the side of the house.

This home in the 1400 block of Bronco Road has inflatable decorations of Santa Claus, reindeer and other animals to help celebrate the holidays.

By Celia Shortt Goodyear

Boulder City Review

Evergreen Reminder
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Contest yields colorful entries
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Boulder City continues to have some colorful characters — or rather characters who like to color.

Woodcarver spreads holiday cheer with decorated thread spools
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

For most of his life, Paul Stoutenborough has put the needs of others first. So when the longtime woodcarver and former carpenter ran across some old wooden thread spools at a garage sale, he knew exactly what he wanted to do with them.

Society assists military widows
By Chuck N. Baker Veterans Reporter

Elected officials or their representatives can be found attending many of the meetings and gatherings of veterans throughout Nevada. But when they attend a gathering not of actual veterans, but of individuals who were once related to veterans, you might wonder what it’s all about. And what it is all about is an organization made up of widows of those who served: the Society of Military Widows. It’s an important group.

Boulder’s Best: Spirit of the Season
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

This home at 759 Fairway Drive has it all when it comes to Christmas decorations: lights, music, Santa Claus, snowmen and more.

Woman gives Christmas dinner to community
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Rather than spending money on presents this holiday season, a Boulder City woman is hosting a dinner for those who have nowhere to go on Christmas Day.

Pioneers welcomed Christmas with dance
By Dave Maxwell Nevada’s Yesteryear

Country folk enjoy dancing. Maybe not ballroom dancing, but good ol’ fashion square dancing, folk dancing, etc., with a fiddle, accordion and a caller. They have for a long time. Maybe some line dancing, too, now and then. Dancing is part of the human makeup, with some of us being far better at it than others. Raise your hand where you fit in.

 
Seen on Scene: At the Holiday Celebrations
By Celia Shortt Goodyear and Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Jingle Cat dances to some Christmas music before the community Christmas tree at Frank Crowe Park is lit Friday.

Hydrating, recycling keeps Christmas tree ‘green’ through New Year’s
By Norma Vally Home Matters

Keeping a natural Christmas tree alive and well through New Year’s should rank high on your holiday to-do list. The aesthetic of a robust tree speaks for itself, but more so, a dried-out tree can become a fire hazard.

Soil moisture sensors not always accurate
By Bob Morris Gardening

Q. You recently gave me some advice on planting a crepe myrtle tree. I dug the planting hole as deep as the container and five times wider, but I didn’t do a water percolation test to make sure the planting hole drained water. I backfilled the hole with a 50/50 mix of the existing dirt plus a rich Viragrow compost. However, a soil sensor constantly registered a “10” (very wet) even for weeks after a single watering.