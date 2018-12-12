Boulder’s Best: Holiday light displays you don’t want to miss

The Christmas spirit is alive and well in Boulder City and shines brightly outside residents’ homes with holiday displays.
Here is a list of some of the best:
■ 1525 Fifth St.
This house is synonymous with Christmas lights in Boulder City. Homeowners Dale Ryan and Dyanah Musgrave spend months setting up their display, which includes an animated Ferris wheel, a ski lift, a roller coaster, a merry-go-round and a train along with thousands of other dancing, twinkling lights. Each year, Ryan adds something new, and the two hand out candy canes.
This year, they have also set up an online link so visitors can find other displays nearby.
■ Fifth Street
In addition to the large display at 1525 Fifth St., other houses along the street have been decorated for Christmas. Many include candy canes, icicle lights, polar bears and animals.
■ 1327 Pinto Road
The Christmas display fills the yard at this house with lights, faux snow and holiday characters. Highlights include white and multicolored lights on the house and a sled track with polar bears.
■ 701 Seventh St.
This house on Seventh Street hosts a traditional Christmas display with red bows, icicle lights, candy canes and pine trees.
■ 1200 Avenue I
The Hooper-Broughear family has a holiday display that includes lights, inflatable characters and a shout out to a favorite football team. The decorations also feature holiday favorites like Santa Claus and Frosty the Snowman.
■ Angora Family Nativity, 1296 Lynwood St.
Open for its 62nd year, this Nativity scene created by Rich Angora features a waterfall, twinkling stars and simulated fire. The figures are papier-mâché and hand-carved from wood.
It is open until 10 p.m. daily and best viewed after dark. There is also a guest book to sign, and hot chocolate is served.