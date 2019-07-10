99°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Community

Boulder’s Best: Great spots to get wet

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
July 10, 2019 - 4:02 pm
 

Today ushers in a heat wave for Boulder City with temperatures expected to be 107 degrees and higher. To help residents survive the heat, the Boulder City Review has compiled a list of places to cool down, swim or just play in some refreshing water.

Boulder City Pool, 861 Avenue B

This time of year the pool has extended hours and offers open swim every day from 1-5 p.m.

Additionally, adults can swim laps in the morning from 6-9 Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday. There is also an evening adult swim lap time from 6-7 Monday through Thursday.

Admission is $2 for children through age 17 and for seniors 60 and older. For adults ages 18-59, admission is $3.

There are also opportunities for swimming activities, pool rentals, classes and American Red Cross youth swimming classes. For information on the cost of those as well as other summer activities at the pool, visit www.bcnv.org/242/Pool-Racquetball-Complex or call 702-293-9286.

Splash park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd.

Boulder City’s splash park is free to use and open for all.

It is operated by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department and features different water play attractions, allowing children and adults to run around and cool down at the same time.

The splash park is open all day during the summer and has shaded areas for parents to bring their towels or chairs and sit and watch their kids play.

Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Located a couple of miles from downtown Boulder City, this national park is home to 1.5 million acres of lakes, valleys, mountains and canyons. It also has several areas where people can swim and cool off.

Boulder Beach

In addition to its rocky beach, this area has a campground with full RV hookups. Visitors to Boulder Beach are encouraged to wear life jackets when on the water, as the lake’s waters are powerful, are surprisingly cold the deeper you get and can cause problems for even the best swimmers. Those who do not have a life jacket can borrow one from the loaner station.

Willow Beach

Just 14 miles south of the border with Arizona is the road to Willow Beach, which offers a sandy beach on the shore of the Colorado River as well as a good launch spot for kayaks, paddleboards and boats.

Lake Mohave

A little farther south into the recreation area, this body of water includes several places where people can swim: Cottonwood Cove, Princess Cove and Cabinsite Cove. Both Cottonwood Cove and Princess Cove have sandy beaches and life jacket loaner stations. Cabinsite Cove has a rocky beach and the National Park Service recommends water shoes be worn there.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Seen on Scene: At the Damboree
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Cpl. Matthew A. Commons Post 36, of Boulder City presented the colors to kick off the 71st annual Damboree parade through downtown July 4.

(Norma Vally) During the summer, carefully watch your pet for signs of overheating. Pets should ...
Protect your pets from extreme heat
By Norma Vally Home Matters

The expression “dog days of summer” originated from Greek and Roman astrology, when the rising of Sirius (dog star) kicked off the hottest, most uncomfortable days of summer. For our furry friends, “dog days” can be downright deadly.

(Boulder City Animal Shelter) Jagger is a young, neutered male Australian Shepherd in need of a ...
Community Briefs, July 11
By Boulder City Review

Voter registration topic for club

Senior Center, July 11
By Boulder City Review

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

(Boulder City Chamber of Commerce) The Boulder City Chamber of Commerce is organizing the first ...
Restaurants to showcase best dishes at new event
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Visitors and residents will have the opportunity to sample the menus of local restaurants while raising money to help culinary arts students during the first Boulder City Best Dam Restaurant Week in August.

(Patti Diamond) One tasty way to beat the heat this summer is to make ice pops at home.
Cool down this summer with frozen pops
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

There are few things more refreshing on a hot summer’s day than cooling down with a flavorful ice pop. But before you dash to the grocery store, consider making frozen pops at home. Store-bought pops are often chockablock full of sugar, artificial flavoring and dyes. How else can you get those neon colors not found in nature? While it’s fun for the kiddies to stick out their electric blue tongues, we can make better-for-you pops they will love.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Thomas Valencia, education and outreach specialist ...
Star Power
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Community Briefs, July 4
By Boulder City Review

Library to host Hampstead’s performance of ‘Jungle Book’