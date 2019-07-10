Boulder’s Best: Great spots to get wet

Today ushers in a heat wave for Boulder City with temperatures expected to be 107 degrees and higher. To help residents survive the heat, the Boulder City Review has compiled a list of places to cool down, swim or just play in some refreshing water.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Lake Mead offers miles of shorelines, including beach areas, where residents can go to cool off during hot summer days.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Boulder City Pool, 861 Avenue B, is open for extended hours this summer and offers open swim every day from 1-5 p.m.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Boulder City's Splash Park is open all day during the summer and is free and open to everyone.

Boulder City Pool, 861 Avenue B

This time of year the pool has extended hours and offers open swim every day from 1-5 p.m.

Additionally, adults can swim laps in the morning from 6-9 Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday. There is also an evening adult swim lap time from 6-7 Monday through Thursday.

Admission is $2 for children through age 17 and for seniors 60 and older. For adults ages 18-59, admission is $3.

There are also opportunities for swimming activities, pool rentals, classes and American Red Cross youth swimming classes. For information on the cost of those as well as other summer activities at the pool, visit www.bcnv.org/242/Pool-Racquetball-Complex or call 702-293-9286.

Splash park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd.

Boulder City’s splash park is free to use and open for all.

It is operated by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department and features different water play attractions, allowing children and adults to run around and cool down at the same time.

The splash park is open all day during the summer and has shaded areas for parents to bring their towels or chairs and sit and watch their kids play.

Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Located a couple of miles from downtown Boulder City, this national park is home to 1.5 million acres of lakes, valleys, mountains and canyons. It also has several areas where people can swim and cool off.

Boulder Beach

In addition to its rocky beach, this area has a campground with full RV hookups. Visitors to Boulder Beach are encouraged to wear life jackets when on the water, as the lake’s waters are powerful, are surprisingly cold the deeper you get and can cause problems for even the best swimmers. Those who do not have a life jacket can borrow one from the loaner station.

Willow Beach

Just 14 miles south of the border with Arizona is the road to Willow Beach, which offers a sandy beach on the shore of the Colorado River as well as a good launch spot for kayaks, paddleboards and boats.

Lake Mohave

A little farther south into the recreation area, this body of water includes several places where people can swim: Cottonwood Cove, Princess Cove and Cabinsite Cove. Both Cottonwood Cove and Princess Cove have sandy beaches and life jacket loaner stations. Cabinsite Cove has a rocky beach and the National Park Service recommends water shoes be worn there.

