Community

Boulder’s Best: Five dam good places to shop for antiques

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
September 1, 2021 - 4:19 pm
 
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Goatfeathers Emporium, 1300 Wyoming St., has many different antiques and unique items for sale. It is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Bella Marketplace, 1212 Wyoming St., sells antiques from different vendors and offers classes on refinishing furniture. It is open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Sherman’s House of Antiques, 1228 Arizona St., sells antique furniture, vintage clothing and jewelry. It's open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Boulder City Antique Market, 1101 Arizona St., is part antique store and part gift emporium. It's open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Boulder Vintage, 508 California Ave., offers unique antiques and seasonal decor for sale and is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Boulder City is a place of many destinations.

People visit town to eat at the restaurants, participate in special events, experience history and enjoy small-town life. They also come to shop for antiques at one of the many stores in town.

To help shoppers scout out vintage items and collectibles, the Boulder City Review has compiled a list, in no particular order, of some of the best dam antique stores in town.

Goatfeathers Emporium,

1300 Wyoming St.

This store features two floors of wall-to-wall antiques, rare gifts and other items for sale from different vendors. It also has books, clothes, vinyl records, furniture, cookware, glassware and handmade items available for purchase.

“We have new items (and) hand-crafted antiques,” said Margene West of Goatfeathers. “I think that’s why we do pretty well because there is such a variety.”

West said the business has been in Boulder City for about 20 years. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.

Boulder Vintage,

508 California Ave.

Boulder Vintage features seasonal decor, scented candles and antiques.

“I try to keep it seasonal,” said owner Glena Dunn. “It’s a mix of really unique antiques. I try to keep it pretty.”

Dunn said she does that by changing the store displays weekly.

She started the business in December as a Christmas pop-up market and then revamped it in January.

Boulder Vintage is currently open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday and she said she hopes to expand her hours during the holiday season.

Bella Marketplace,

1212 Wyoming St.

Bella Marketplace is large antique store filled with items for sale from different vendors. It’s like going on a treasure hunt with new finds around each corner.

The 9,000-square-foot store also has craft supplies and offers DIY painting classes. Additionally, it offers classes on how to refinish and upscale old furniture.

It’s open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.

For more information, go to https://bellamarketplacebouldercity.com/.

Boulder City Antique Market,

1101 Arizona St.

The Boulder City Antique Market is part antique store and part gift emporium.

It provides space for a variety of vendors who sell sports collectibles, handmade Mexican pottery, antiques, handmade items, movie memorabilia, vinyl records and other unique items.

It is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

For additional information, call 702-293-2733 or email info@bcantiquemarket.com.

Sherman’s House of Antiques,

1228 Arizona St.

Sherman’s House of Antiques is owned by husband and wife Sherman and Brenda Wright. It’s open daily in downtown Boulder City and sells vintage clothing, antique furniture, jewelry and classic toys.

To make the shopping experience easier for those searching for a particular item, the store has themed rooms.

Additionally, Sherman Wright will purchase antiques and take items on consignment for auctions.

The store is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

