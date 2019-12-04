52°F
Community

Boulder’s Best: Dam great holiday light displays

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
December 4, 2019 - 3:50 pm
 

With the holiday season arriving in Boulder City, so have the Christmas light displays. To help navigate through them, the Boulder City Review is compiling a list of great ones to see. Some are included in today’s paper, and others will be included in future issues.

If you know of a home with great decorations, send the address and owner’s contact information, if possible, to news@bouldercityreview.com.

Family recipe wins first place in cookie contest
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

The holiday season just wouldn’t be complete for Kristy Gildner and her family if she didn’t make pecan balls.

Second-grader’s candy cane cookies win second place
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Noah Whitney, a second grader at Grace Christian Academy, won second place in the Boulder City Review’s third annual Christmas Cookie and Candy Contest with his classic candy cane cookies.

Hull shows love through confections
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Olivia Hull swept the candy category in this year’s Boulder City Review Christmas Cookie and Candy Contest.

2019 Holiday Events
By Boulder City Review

DEC. 5, LUMINARIA AND LAS POSADAS:

Puff pastry palmiers provide plenty of possibilities
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Puff pastry is a freezer staple year-round, but I find myself using it constantly during holiday season. It’s ease is matched only by its versatility.

Scout troop marks 70 years
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Seventy is a magic number for Boy Scout Troop 7 this year.

Community Briefs, Dec. 5
By Boulder City Review

Handbell choir sets free concert

Senior Center of Boulder City
Senior Center, Dec. 5
By Boulder City Review

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.