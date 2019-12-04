Boulder’s Best: Dam great holiday light displays
With the holiday season arriving in Boulder City, so have the Christmas light displays. To help navigate through them, the Boulder City Review is compiling a list of great ones to see. Some are included in today’s paper, and others will be included in future issues.
With the holiday season arriving in Boulder City, so have the Christmas light displays. To help navigate through them, the Boulder City Review is compiling a list of great ones to see. Some are included in today’s paper, and others will be included in future issues.
If you know of a home with great decorations, send the address and owner’s contact information, if possible, to news@bouldercityreview.com.