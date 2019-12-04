Boulder’s Best: Dam great holiday light displays

With the holiday season arriving in Boulder City, so have the Christmas light displays. To help navigate through them, the Boulder City Review is compiling a list of great ones to see. Some are included in today’s paper, and others will be included in future issues.

(Mike Pacini) The house at 653 Arroyo Way features a variety of lights and decorations including an inflatable Yoda, snowman, Santa and a reindeer.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) The home at 796 Los Tavis Way features inflatable decorations including Santa Claus on his sleigh and multicolored twinkling lights.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Multicolored lights and a show highlight the holiday decorations at 1412 Highland Drive.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Twinkling lights along with religious and patriotic decorations are featured at a home in the 700 block of Palmero Way.

No holiday light tour in Boulder City would be complete without a visit to Dale Ryan and Dyanah Musgrave's home at 1525 Fifth St. Ryan has been creating a winter wonderland in front of his home for the past 16 years.

If you know of a home with great decorations, send the address and owner’s contact information, if possible, to news@bouldercityreview.com.