Boulder’s Best: 5 dam cool places to spend time indoors

Summer is in full swing in Boulder City and with it comes free time, vacation and hot temperatures.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Mike Collins' shop, My 4 Sons Cards Comics and Games, has an air conditioned arcade and game room for people to enjoy while staying cool during the hot summer temperatures.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Boulder Bowl, 504 California Ave., offers open bowling during the week, and it's one way people can stay cool during the heat.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Soda at the Nest, 900 Nevada Way, is one of several places in town where people can spend some time and cool down during the heat.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review The Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., offers many different inside activities for children and adults.

The Boulder City/Hoover Dam Museum inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., has different indoor exhibits people can come and look at while beating the high summer temperatures.

To help residents stay cool when using their free time, the Boulder City Review has come up with the five best dam places in town to spend some time inside during the rest of July.

My 4 Sons Cards Comics &Games, 1308 Wyoming St.

In addition to selling anything nerd-related, My 4 Sons Cards Comics &Games has an air-conditioned arcade as well as a room dedicated to playing board games.

“We just thought it would add a family-friendly experience to the store and an arcade was something that was missing here in Boulder City,” said Mike Collins, owner of My 4 Sons. “It added fun to our nerd empire!”

It costs $5 for 30 minutes of unlimited game play at the arcade or $8 for an hour. Collins said it’s $5 an hour on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

My 4 Sons also offers different gaming opportunities each day of the week in its board game room. On Mondays, it’s open play. Tuesday is miniature gaming, starting at 5 p.m. Wednesday is Magic Commander, starting at 5:30 p.m. Magic Modern and Commander are on Thursdays starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday is Magic Commander at 5 p.m., and a Magic tournament at 6 p.m.

On the weekend, Pokemon League play starts at 12:30 p.m. Saturdays, and miniature gaming at 3 p.m. On Sunday, Magic Commander and miniature gaming start at 12:30 p.m.

Boulder Bowl, 504 California Ave.

Boulder Bowl bowling alley has opportunities for people who want to bowl for fun as well as those who are more serious about the competition.

There are eight lanes available for open bowling seven days a week. Open bowling is available from 3-5 p.m. Mondays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays. On the weekends, it is available from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.

The open bowling times are subject to change depending on whether a private party or other event is booked.

A number of league tournaments are also offered throughout the week.

For more information, go to: https://boulderbowlnv.com/.

Soda at the Nest, 900 Nevada Way

Soda at the Nest is a family-friendly business that offers handcrafted sodas and other sweet treats like cookies, cinnamon rolls, scones, coffee cake and brownies.

Its name honors Boulder City High School and offers jobs and other opportunities for local high school students. Additionally, it has plenty of indoor air-conditioned space for people to hang out and escape the heat as well as local events to participate in.

Soda at the Nest is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

Despite not having in-person reading programs for this summer, Boulder City Library still has a lot of activities for residents.

Library Director Kim Diehm said in addition to all the books at the library, there are monthly crafts that can be picked up and put together at the building. There are also other toys and games in the youth department and computers for children and adults to use.

“The summer reading program is still going on for youth and adults,” she said. “You can sign up online at the library, and kids can come in to pick up their free book for signing up and submit earned badges for prizes … The Library of Things is now available to be checked out or used in the library, with items such as puzzles, board games, STEAM kits and learning Launchpads.”

The library is open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Boulder City-Hoover Dam Museum, 1305 Arizona St.

Inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, the museum aims to preserve, interpret, curate and communicate the histories of Hoover Dam and Boulder City. It has numerous 3D, interactive exhibits and displays that describe life in Ragtown, the building of Hoover Dam, as well as how the founding of Boulder City and the life of its earliest residents.

It is also in the process of moving its exhibits online so people can view what is in the museum from home if they can’t get out.

It is free to visit and is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

