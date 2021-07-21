92°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
Community

Boulder’s Best: 5 dam cool places to spend time indoors

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
July 21, 2021 - 4:01 pm
 
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Mike Collins' shop, My 4 Sons Cards Comics and Games, ...
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Mike Collins' shop, My 4 Sons Cards Comics and Games, has an air conditioned arcade and game room for people to enjoy while staying cool during the hot summer temperatures.
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Boulder Bowl, 504 California Ave., offers open bowlin ...
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Boulder Bowl, 504 California Ave., offers open bowling during the week, and it's one way people can stay cool during the heat.
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Soda at the Nest, 900 Nevada Way, is one of several p ...
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Soda at the Nest, 900 Nevada Way, is one of several places in town where people can spend some time and cool down during the heat.
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review The Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., offers man ...
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review The Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., offers many different inside activities for children and adults.
The Boulder City/Hoover Dam Museum inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., has differen ...
The Boulder City/Hoover Dam Museum inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., has different indoor exhibits people can come and look at while beating the high summer temperatures.

Summer is in full swing in Boulder City and with it comes free time, vacation and hot temperatures.

To help residents stay cool when using their free time, the Boulder City Review has come up with the five best dam places in town to spend some time inside during the rest of July.

My 4 Sons Cards Comics &Games, 1308 Wyoming St.

In addition to selling anything nerd-related, My 4 Sons Cards Comics &Games has an air-conditioned arcade as well as a room dedicated to playing board games.

“We just thought it would add a family-friendly experience to the store and an arcade was something that was missing here in Boulder City,” said Mike Collins, owner of My 4 Sons. “It added fun to our nerd empire!”

It costs $5 for 30 minutes of unlimited game play at the arcade or $8 for an hour. Collins said it’s $5 an hour on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

My 4 Sons also offers different gaming opportunities each day of the week in its board game room. On Mondays, it’s open play. Tuesday is miniature gaming, starting at 5 p.m. Wednesday is Magic Commander, starting at 5:30 p.m. Magic Modern and Commander are on Thursdays starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday is Magic Commander at 5 p.m., and a Magic tournament at 6 p.m.

On the weekend, Pokemon League play starts at 12:30 p.m. Saturdays, and miniature gaming at 3 p.m. On Sunday, Magic Commander and miniature gaming start at 12:30 p.m.

Boulder Bowl, 504 California Ave.

Boulder Bowl bowling alley has opportunities for people who want to bowl for fun as well as those who are more serious about the competition.

There are eight lanes available for open bowling seven days a week. Open bowling is available from 3-5 p.m. Mondays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays. On the weekends, it is available from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.

The open bowling times are subject to change depending on whether a private party or other event is booked.

A number of league tournaments are also offered throughout the week.

For more information, go to: https://boulderbowlnv.com/.

Soda at the Nest, 900 Nevada Way

Soda at the Nest is a family-friendly business that offers handcrafted sodas and other sweet treats like cookies, cinnamon rolls, scones, coffee cake and brownies.

Its name honors Boulder City High School and offers jobs and other opportunities for local high school students. Additionally, it has plenty of indoor air-conditioned space for people to hang out and escape the heat as well as local events to participate in.

Soda at the Nest is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

Despite not having in-person reading programs for this summer, Boulder City Library still has a lot of activities for residents.

Library Director Kim Diehm said in addition to all the books at the library, there are monthly crafts that can be picked up and put together at the building. There are also other toys and games in the youth department and computers for children and adults to use.

“The summer reading program is still going on for youth and adults,” she said. “You can sign up online at the library, and kids can come in to pick up their free book for signing up and submit earned badges for prizes … The Library of Things is now available to be checked out or used in the library, with items such as puzzles, board games, STEAM kits and learning Launchpads.”

The library is open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Boulder City-Hoover Dam Museum, 1305 Arizona St.

Inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, the museum aims to preserve, interpret, curate and communicate the histories of Hoover Dam and Boulder City. It has numerous 3D, interactive exhibits and displays that describe life in Ragtown, the building of Hoover Dam, as well as how the founding of Boulder City and the life of its earliest residents.

It is also in the process of moving its exhibits online so people can view what is in the museum from home if they can’t get out.

It is free to visit and is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Veterans continue to find ways to serve
By Chuck N. Baker Veterans Reporter

Nevada’s Legislators come to Carson City every two years for in-person bill drafting and voting. During their “offseason,” as it were, they continue to communicate with constituents and stay on top of political activity statewide and on a national basis.

(Bob Morris) The almonds on this tree have been stolen and the husks chewed open, probably by g ...
Horticulture expert answers desert garden questions
By Bob Morris Boulder City Review

Q. The new growth on my bottle tree I bought in 2018 is dying (crusty), starting a month or so ago. After talking to the local nursery, I increased the watering and soaked it for about an hour and it now looks worse. I’m watering six days a week and each time the tree is getting 22 gallons.

(Norma Vally) Extreme temperatures, especially those higher than 110 F, can wreak havoc on peop ...
Extreme heat wreaks havoc on homes, cars, people, pets
By Norma Vally Home Matters

When the weather forecast shows a heat reprieve of triple digits under 110, we know this heat wave is more like a heat “tsunami.” These extreme temperatures call for extreme measures of readiness in order to safeguard our homes, cars, pets and loved ones, especially those who are most vulnerable.

The first known celebration of Independence Day in Nevada took place at the now-historic Mormon ...
Independence Day marked before Nevada was state
By Dave Maxwell Nevada’s Yesteryear

July 4 this year was on a Sunday, the first time since 2010. It marked the 245th anniversary since the first public reading of the Declaration of Independence in Philadelphia. And so here we are today.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) American Legion Post 31 of Boulder City celebratate ...
Seen on Scene: At the Damboree
By Hali Bernstein Saylor and Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

(Nathaniel Gee) Author Nathaniel Gee will be in Boulder City on July 19 to sign copies of his f ...
Story Tellers Corner: Man’s passion to write unstoppable
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

An aptitude test he took in eighth grade gave Nathaniel Gee his first inkling that a career as an author might be something he would be interested in.

This year’s Fourth of July Damboree parade will take place downtown beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Damboree expands to 2 days
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The upcoming two-day Damboree celebration will be a great time for families, friends, neighbors and visitors to gather in Boulder City, spend time together and celebrate the Fourth of July.