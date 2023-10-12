Boulder City’s Got Talent this Saturday at library

The public is encouraged to come out to a free event, which features some of the top entertainers Boulder City has to offer.

On Saturday, Oct. 14, the Boulder City History & Arts Foundation will host the 12th annual Boulder City’s Got Talent at the Boulder City Library amphitheater beginning at 4 p.m.

“It’s a fun, family event and has become a local favorite,” said Ray Turner, president of the Boulder City History & Arts Foundation. It’s not a big show but we always get a big crowd.”

They have nearly 20 acts, from ages 5 to 85, lined up that will include singers, musicians, comedy and more.

There are three age categories: child, teen, and adult. There will be a total of $1,500 in prize money donated by the Boulder Dam Credit Union for first, second and third place. There will be an additional cash prize for the overall winner of the event.

Water, soft drinks and popcorn will be provided for free. Attendees are encouraged to bring beach chairs or blankets to sit on. They are also encouraged to get there 30 minutes early for a good seat.

This year’s show will be hosted by popular Las Vegas and Boulder City entertainer Patrick Mahoney, who will also be performing some of his favorite songs. In addition, Las Vegas Raider Puppet will be making an appearance as a judge for the show.

Returning winners Bob Beutler on trumpet, accompanied by Elaine Hardy on piano, will perform as will past winners The Lenores.