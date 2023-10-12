62°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
Community

Boulder City’s Got Talent this Saturday at library

By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
October 12, 2023 - 4:53 pm
 

The public is encouraged to come out to a free event, which features some of the top entertainers Boulder City has to offer.

On Saturday, Oct. 14, the Boulder City History & Arts Foundation will host the 12th annual Boulder City’s Got Talent at the Boulder City Library amphitheater beginning at 4 p.m.

“It’s a fun, family event and has become a local favorite,” said Ray Turner, president of the Boulder City History & Arts Foundation. It’s not a big show but we always get a big crowd.”

They have nearly 20 acts, from ages 5 to 85, lined up that will include singers, musicians, comedy and more.

There are three age categories: child, teen, and adult. There will be a total of $1,500 in prize money donated by the Boulder Dam Credit Union for first, second and third place. There will be an additional cash prize for the overall winner of the event.

Water, soft drinks and popcorn will be provided for free. Attendees are encouraged to bring beach chairs or blankets to sit on. They are also encouraged to get there 30 minutes early for a good seat.

This year’s show will be hosted by popular Las Vegas and Boulder City entertainer Patrick Mahoney, who will also be performing some of his favorite songs. In addition, Las Vegas Raider Puppet will be making an appearance as a judge for the show.

Returning winners Bob Beutler on trumpet, accompanied by Elaine Hardy on piano, will perform as will past winners The Lenores.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
UNLV professor wows STEM students
UNLV professor wows STEM students
By Melanie Teemant Principal, Garrett Junior High School

Garrett Junior High School’s Flight and Space teacher, Ryan Pusko, invited his brother, Dr. Matthew Pusko, to speak with our sixth-grade students on Friday, Sept. 29. Dr. Pusko teaches at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) School of Engineering and came to inspire and educate our STEM students. Dr. Pusko’s visit was part of an effort from UNLV to expose students to the careers of the future and to ignite their passion for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

Afterschool clubs at Garrett Junior High
Afterschool clubs at Garrett Junior High

Editor’s Note: Class in Session is a new column in which Boulder City schools submit articles written by the principals, faculty or students. It will focus on programs, classes and activities within the school.

BCHS homecoming week filled with activities
BCHS homecoming week filled with activities

Editor’s Note: This is a new weekly column submitted by Boulder City schools, written by principals, administrators, faculty or students. It will focus on events, programs or new classes at the various schools.

Photo courtesy SoStokedAerial Bret Runion, owner of Desert Sun Realty, took up mountain biking ...
Runion excels at both sales and trails
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Bret Runion has an uncanny knack of remembering a house he sold 30 years ago, who bought it, who sold it and in what year. And if you give him a few extra seconds, he could probably tell you the coloring of carpeting in each.