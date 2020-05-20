65°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Community

Blatchford: A high-flying Eagle

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
May 20, 2020 - 4:06 pm
 

Hope Blatchford considers herself a typical high school student.

She worked hard in her classes, struggled in a few, participated in extracurricular activities and worked part time.

And she said she feels fortunate to have spent those years at Boulder City High School.

As a cheerleader and member of the school’s yearbook staff, she is far from typical and immersed in Eagle pride.

For the past three years, Blatchford has been a varsity cheerleader, becoming a “flyer” this year.

She said it was a lot of fun and taught her a great deal about teamwork and showing her respect to others.

There were two fellow members of the squad that “held me in the air. I had to shove off their shoulders.”

She said the role required a lot of balance, coordination, conditioning and trust.

“At first, it started pretty rough. We learned from our mistakes and became pretty successful at the end of the season,” she said.

Blatchford said they had practice three days a week, plus attended all the Friday night football games in the fall and basketball games in the winter.

One of the highlights of her experience happened when she was a junior. The eight members of her squad competed in a national dance association event at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, where they won first place.

Between cheerleading and her classes, Blatchford also took photographs for the school’s yearbook.

“I had to juggle all of it. It was a lot of work, but I liked it.”

She said her favorite subject was math, despite hating it her freshman year and taking geometry in her sophomore year that she “totally failed.”

Blatchford credits her teacher, Robert Reese, with turning her attitude and success around.

“I learned the most in my math classes. I loved that,” said Blatchford, who is graduating with a 4.0 weighted grade point average and will attend University of Nevada, Reno in the fall.

She said she plans to study public health and may pursue a career in hospital management or nursing.

Additionally, for the past two years Blatchford has held a part-time job at McDonald’s. She was especially pleased at her employer’s support, including a recent surprise party for all the staff members who are graduating this year.

Blatchford said they called them into the lobby where all the store’s managers presented the graduates with gifts, a certificate and sandwiches while recognizing them individually.

Despite her senior year being cut short by the global pandemic, Blatchford said she feels “blessed and lucky” that she lives in Boulder City “where we all come together.”

She was part of the community’s “adopt a senior” program.

“I don’t know who adopted me, but they dropped off some baked goods at my house. They were very good.”

She said she also is certain that Principal Amy Wagner is doing something to make the end of her class’ year special.

“I know she won’t let us down.”

She is the daughter of Cynthia and Douglas Blatchford.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Valedictorian America Grafton
Future bright for class’s top scholars
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The valedictorians and salutatorian of Boulder City High School’s Class of 2020 are excited about the future and thankful for their time in town despite their senior year not going as planned or expected.

On what would have been the night of their graduation, the class of 2020 will celebrate with a ...
Seniors to celebrate with parade
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

On what would have been the night of their graduation, members of Boulder City High School’s class of 2020 will parade through town to celebrate their accomplishments.

Eric Vozzola of Las Vegas created the winning poster for the 2020 Dam Short Film Festival. Entr ...
Film fest poster contest entries sought
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

The poster contest for the Dam Short Film Festival returns for its second incarnation and area artists are being asked to submit entries.

(Patti Diamond) Grilling corn carmelizes the sugars and makes it taste sweeter. Then you can gi ...
Super sides add zest to summer barbecues
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Memorial Day weekend fills me with gratitude as we honor our veterans who made possible the freedom we so often take for granted. It’s a weekend of recognition and thanks.

Gunfights, such as this re-enactment in Chloride, Arizona, were routine in Pioche in the early ...
Gunslingers lived — and died — fast in Pioche
By Dave Maxwell Nevada’s Yesteryear

Oftentimes on TV Westerns, and the better Western movies, there is a big gunfight between the good guy and the bad guy. I saw it happen a lot on the popular TV show “Gunsmoke.” Even the opening scene for many years showed one: Matt Dillon in a quick-draw contest with someone. But it was really just the same gunfight shown over and over in the opening credits.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Bree Egan, a Tiny Tots teacher, talks with a member o ...
Seen on Scene: At the Tiny Tots Graduation Parade
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City Parks and Recreation employees Jen Spinkelink, left, and Linda Estes cheer on the class of 2020 during the Tiny Tots graduation parade on Colorado Street on Thursday, May 7.

(Norma Vally) Favorable weather conditions have caused a weeds to proliferate in neighborhoods. ...
Neighborhood weeds create ‘plant-demic’
By Norma Vally Home Matters

Our stay-at-home order has inspired people to find ways to keep active while maintaining social distancing. As a result, folks are “taking it to the streets” and walking, myself included.

(Patti Diamond) Cheese enchiladas are easy to prepare and make an ideal meatless alternative fo ...
Stretch your meat with small cheats
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

In anticipation of rising meat prices, purchase limits and supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19, here are some tricks, tips and techniques to serve less meat (and chances are your family won’t even notice).