Blatchford: A high-flying Eagle

(Hope Blatchford) Hope Blatchford said she feels fortunate to have attended Boulder City High School, where she spent the past three years as a cheerleader and member of the school’s yearbook staff while earning a 4.0 weighted grade point average.

Hope Blatchford considers herself a typical high school student.

She worked hard in her classes, struggled in a few, participated in extracurricular activities and worked part time.

And she said she feels fortunate to have spent those years at Boulder City High School.

As a cheerleader and member of the school’s yearbook staff, she is far from typical and immersed in Eagle pride.

For the past three years, Blatchford has been a varsity cheerleader, becoming a “flyer” this year.

She said it was a lot of fun and taught her a great deal about teamwork and showing her respect to others.

There were two fellow members of the squad that “held me in the air. I had to shove off their shoulders.”

She said the role required a lot of balance, coordination, conditioning and trust.

“At first, it started pretty rough. We learned from our mistakes and became pretty successful at the end of the season,” she said.

Blatchford said they had practice three days a week, plus attended all the Friday night football games in the fall and basketball games in the winter.

One of the highlights of her experience happened when she was a junior. The eight members of her squad competed in a national dance association event at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, where they won first place.

Between cheerleading and her classes, Blatchford also took photographs for the school’s yearbook.

“I had to juggle all of it. It was a lot of work, but I liked it.”

She said her favorite subject was math, despite hating it her freshman year and taking geometry in her sophomore year that she “totally failed.”

Blatchford credits her teacher, Robert Reese, with turning her attitude and success around.

“I learned the most in my math classes. I loved that,” said Blatchford, who is graduating with a 4.0 weighted grade point average and will attend University of Nevada, Reno in the fall.

She said she plans to study public health and may pursue a career in hospital management or nursing.

Additionally, for the past two years Blatchford has held a part-time job at McDonald’s. She was especially pleased at her employer’s support, including a recent surprise party for all the staff members who are graduating this year.

Blatchford said they called them into the lobby where all the store’s managers presented the graduates with gifts, a certificate and sandwiches while recognizing them individually.

Despite her senior year being cut short by the global pandemic, Blatchford said she feels “blessed and lucky” that she lives in Boulder City “where we all come together.”

She was part of the community’s “adopt a senior” program.

“I don’t know who adopted me, but they dropped off some baked goods at my house. They were very good.”

She said she also is certain that Principal Amy Wagner is doing something to make the end of her class’ year special.

“I know she won’t let us down.”

She is the daughter of Cynthia and Douglas Blatchford.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.