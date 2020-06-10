69°F
Best dam salads

By Celia Shortt Goodyear and Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
June 10, 2020 - 3:38 pm
 

At this time of the year when spring is winding down and summer temperatures are starting to rise, a salad can be very refreshing, delicious and keep you from feeling weighted down.

To help showcase some of the salads available in town, the Boulder City Review has compiled a list, in no particular order, of the best dam salads in Boulder City.

Chilly Jilly’z, 1680 Boulder City Parkway

This restaurant has several salads on its menu, including the Fire & Ice Salad and the Chinese Chicken Salad.

Owner Jill Bunch said all of their food and salads start with vegetables and fruit that are free from pesticides and bacteria.

Bunch said she has a Kangen Water machine, and she and the staff use its ionized alkaline water to clean the vegetables and fruit.

“We actually clean and cut our lettuce in house,” she said.

Bunch said the Fire & Ice Salad starts with the restaurant’s base mixture of romaine and iceberg lettuce, along with cherry tomatoes and red onions. It includes two buffalo chicken tenders that are seasoned and then pressure-fried. The finishing touch is melted shredded cheese on top of the chicken.

The Chinese Chicken Salad starts with a blend of cabbage and grilled chicken and is topped with toasted almonds, chow mein noodles and mandarin oranges.

Also on Chilly Jilly’z salad menu are a Cobb salad, Caesar salad and garden salad.

The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St.

The eatery has several salads on its menu, but co-owner Grant Turner said one stands out above the rest.

“I would say our steak salad is our best seller,” he said.

Turner said the meat and the dressing are the two main reasons he thinks the salad is so popular.

“We use top sirloin,” he said. “It’s really good meat.”

For the dressing, the restaurant showcases a homemade herb mustard vinaigrette. The salad also has red onions, cucumbers, tomatoes and a spring mix.

“It’s just a kick-a** salad,” Turner added.

Another salad on the Dillinger’s menu is the Chopped Salad. It has chopped iceberg and romaine lettuces, salami, roast turkey breast, diced tomatoes and mozzarella cheese. It is tossed in the herb mustard Parmesan vinaigrette dressing and then topped with green onions and chick peas.

Other salads available are a house salad, classic Caesar salad, spinach salad, Chinese chicken salad and a chicken finger salad.

Southwest Diner, 761 Nevada Way

Southwest Diner is known for its homemade food, which includes the salads on its menu.

Its Fajita Salad comes with either chicken or Angus-certified beef with cheese, onion, bell pepper, tomato and olives. The restaurant also offers a taco salad, chicken Caesar salad, garden salad and chef’s salad.

Boulder Pit Stop, 802 Buchanan Blvd., Suite D

Although this Boulder City restaurant is better known for its homemade burgers, Boulder Pit Stop also offers several salads.

Its Crispy Chicken Salad includes a fried chicken breast on top of a lettuce mix. It’s topped with shredded cheese, cucumbers, a hard-boiled egg, tomato and a dressing of choice. It also offers a grilled salmon salad, chef’s salad, grilled chicken salad and dinner salad.

The Restaurant, 1305 Arizona St.

Located inside the historic Boulder Dam Hotel, The Restaurant has several unique salads on its menu, including the Granny Apple Salad. It features a spring salad mix topped with house-sugared walnuts, Granny Smith apples, dried cranberries, crumbled blue cheese and homemade poppy seed dressing. Grilled chicken can also be added to it.

Other salads on The Restaurant’s menu include a chef’s salad, Cobb salad, tuna salad and chicken salad.

Milo’s Cellar, 538 Nevada Way

In addition to its selection of wines, the restaurant at Milo’s Cellar’s has unique salads.

Something out of the ordinary is its Roasted Beet Salad that features fresh beets, spring mix, candied walnuts, pecans and goat cheese. A balsamic vinaigrette completes the dish.

The Candied Walnut Cranberry salad features blue cheese crumbles, dried cranberries, candied walnuts and pecans atop a bed of spring mix and dressed with a raspberry vinaigrette.

A barbecue ranch dressing adds a punch to the Cultured Cowboy Salad that features spring mix and romaine lettuce, Asiago cheese, pecans, candied walnuts, bacon bits, red onion, Terra chips and roasted chicken.

Additionally, Milo’s offers a house salad, Caesar salad, which can be topped with roasted chicken, and Greek salad, which can be topped with Italian meats.

Little City Grille, 825 Nevada Way

This restaurant offers a variety of food, including vegan offerings and several salads. Its BBQ Chicken Salad features chicken on top of crispy lettuce, fresh garden tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, fresh cilantro, black beans, yellow corn and red onions. It is topped with ranch dressing and drizzled with barbecue sauce.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

