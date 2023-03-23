45°F
Best Bets, March 23-29

By Bill Evans Boulder City Review
March 22, 2023 - 6:37 pm
 
The annual Big Clean event will return to the parking lot of Bravo Field at 891 Avenue B from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 25.
Mia Redelsperger, 3, At the 2019 Easter Pool Plunge (Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review)

1 BIG CLEAN: In addition to serving as a central point for donations of unwanted items, residents will be able to recycle a large range of things at the Big Clean event as well as having documents securely shredded. There is a limit of five boxes of documents to be shredded per vehicle.

Goodwill Industries will be on hand to accept household items, clothing and small furniture. Street Dogz will be accepting pet supplies and food for dogs and cats. The Boulder City Library will receive book donations as well as CDs and DVDs. They are also looking for Lego-style building blocks and will take any size or brand.

The event is scheduled to run Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the parking lot of Bravo Field, 891 Avenue B. Volunteers will direct traffic and help people drop off items at the various stations.

2 TAKE THE PLUNGE: Children up to age 13 can hunt for plastic toys and Easter eggs at the annual Easter Pool Plunge. Plungers should bring a plastic bag or plastic basket for gathering their treasures. Participants will enter the water in stages according to age group (up to age 5, 6-9 years and 10-13 years). Note that anyone not able to pass the swim test that is standard for the Boulder City Pool will need to have a responsible person aged 12 or older in the pool with them and within arms’ reach at all times. Boulder City Pool, 861 Avenue B on Saturday starting at 10 a.m. (Note that open swim will be available after the event until 1 p.m. and that this is the last Saturday that the pool will be open until May.)

3 TIME TO PLAY BALL: It’s opening day for Boulder City Little League. There will be a ceremony to open the season, followed by raffles and baseball games and food will be available. Veterans Memorial Park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd. Festivities on Saturday, March 25 and start at 8 a.m.

If you have an event you would like to submit, send event details along with your name and telephone number to news@bouldercityreview.com.

Is it allergies or COVID? Doctors outline the key differences
By John Przybys Special to the Boulder City Review

As if the return of allergy season weren’t bothersome enough, the lingering presence of COVID-19 adds another layer of unease to every sneeze, runny nose and sore throat.

(File/Boulder City Review)
Program aids survivors of Army veterans
By Chuck N. Baker Veterans Reporter

When Army families require assistance after the loss of a loved one, the Army is committed to help them through its Survivor Outreach Services program.

Alan Goya stands on the lawn below the Bureau of Reclamation's administration building near Wil ...
City breaks ground on replacing historic lawn
By Mark Credico Special to the Boulder City Review

Boulder City broke ground on replacing the lawn in front of the Lower Colorado Basin Bureau of Reclamation’s Regional Administration building above Wilbur Square Park on Friday.

Jill Rowland-Lagan
Citizens’ voices carry powerful messages
By Jill Rowland-Lagan The Business of Tourism

Having just come off an important election season and heading into the beautiful spring event season, I am struck by how important the involvement of our residents is to the ultimate success of our community.

(Bill Evans/Boulder City Review) Boulder City native Dr. Bleu Huxford recently returned to town ...
Boulder City Nuggets: Huxford at home in BC
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

When Dr. Bleu Huxford finished dental school and training and was looking for a place to begin a practice, he felt himself being called home to Boulder City.

(Photo courtesy Norma Vally) To top of the recycling bin provided by Boulder City Disposal clea ...
Improper recycling waste of time, hazardous
By Norma Vally Home Matters

We all know the importance of recycling: lessen the load in landfills, ease the need for raw materials from the Earth, reduce pollution, create jobs, etc. The list of environmental, societal and economic benefits of recycling is long, but only if you’re doing it right. Evidently, Boulder City residents could be doing a better job.

Mayor Joe Hardy
Editor merits thanks for efforts on behalf of city
By Joe Hardy Special to the Boulder City Review

Journalists have a very specific way to let their editors know an article is complete: They type -30- at the end, to signify that the article is complete. After more than a decade, Hali Bernstein Saylor is putting a – 30- at the end of informing, entertaining and sharing the best (and sometimes the worst) of our community in the Boulder City Review.