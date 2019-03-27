Behind the Chalkboard, March 28

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Bill Strachan

Welcome to Behind the Chalkboard, which gives readers an inside look at the teachers in the community, why they do what they do and a glimpse of their lives outside of the classroom.

Bill Strachan

Math teacher at Boulder City High School

Teaching for 36½ years; 35 at BCHS

Born and raised in Boulder City; valedictorian of the class of 1978

Why do you become a teacher?

Because of Jim Nelson and my sophomore year in his class. I wanted to do what he was doing. … This was my dream job from the time I was 15.

What is your favorite part of teaching?

It’s the kids. I think we have great kids in Boulder City. It’s the small-town feel. You can interact with them and get to know your students.

If you weren’t a teacher, what would you be doing?

At the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, I took some engineering classes, so probably an engineer.

What do you do for fun when you’re not teaching?

My wife and I travel a lot. Growing up in a small town, we get to see the world through traveling.