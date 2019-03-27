Behind the Chalkboard, March 28

Welcome to Behind the Chalkboard, which gives readers an inside look at the teachers in the community, why they do what they do and a glimpse of their lives outside of the classroom.
Bill Strachan
Math teacher at Boulder City High School
Teaching for 36½ years; 35 at BCHS
Born and raised in Boulder City; valedictorian of the class of 1978
Why do you become a teacher?
Because of Jim Nelson and my sophomore year in his class. I wanted to do what he was doing. … This was my dream job from the time I was 15.
What is your favorite part of teaching?
It’s the kids. I think we have great kids in Boulder City. It’s the small-town feel. You can interact with them and get to know your students.
If you weren’t a teacher, what would you be doing?
At the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, I took some engineering classes, so probably an engineer.
What do you do for fun when you’re not teaching?
My wife and I travel a lot. Growing up in a small town, we get to see the world through traveling.