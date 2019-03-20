Behind the Chalkboard, March 14

Welcome to Behind the Chalkboard, which gives readers an inside look at the teachers in the community and why they do what they do, as well as a glimpse of their lives outside of the classroom.
Carolyn Soliman
Fifth-grade reading, science and health teacher at King Elementary School.
Teaching for 35 years total and 22 years at King.
Why did you become a teacher?
Because I didn’t want to take care of sick children. I was going to be a nurse and didn’t think I could do the day to day. I switched my major after a year. Because I was going to be a nurse; however, I can teach science classes now.
What is your favorite part of teaching?
The students. I enjoy working with them and helping them find the best version of themselves and motivating them, whether it’s reading or whatever.
If you were not a teacher, what would you be doing?
The kids know I would be retired and have a beagle because I wouldn’t have a classroom to take care of. If I hadn’t chosen teaching, I’d probably have gone into law.
What do you do for fun when you’re not teaching?
I love to travel and I love to cook. My favorite food to cook is probably Greek or Mexican. My favorite place to visit is Europe and Northern Africa.