Behind the Chalkboard, Feb. 14

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Brian Lemmel

Welcome to Behind the Chalkboard, which gives readers an inside look at the teachers in the community and why they do what they do, as well as giving them a glimpse of their lives outside of the classroom.

Brian Lemmel

Physical education and math teacher at Garrett Junior High School.

Teaching for 22 years; 20 at Garrett and two at Rancho High School.

Lemmel was born and raised in Boulder City. He said he was born at the old hospital and went to school at Garrett, in the same building where he teaches now.

Why did you become a teacher?

Many of my family members were teachers. The biggest reason is I had teachers who were fabulous. Many of them were in this building. They just loved their job and I thought I’d love it.

What is your favorite part of teaching?

I love the interaction with the kids. It’s never the same day twice.

If you weren’t a teacher, what would you be doing?

Ten years ago I had a couple of ideas, but I just don’t know. I love what I do.

What do you do for fun when you’re not teaching?

I love to travel. I also remodel homes.