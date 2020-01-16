44°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
Community

Behind the Chalkboard: Carrie Fisher

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
January 15, 2020 - 4:00 pm
 

Welcome to Behind the Chalkboard, which gives readers an inside look at the educators in the community, why they do what they do and their lives outside of the classroom.

Carrie Fisher

Special education teacher at Boulder City High School

This year is her first year of teaching at the high school and her 14th year overall.

Why did you become a teacher?

I always wanted to be a teacher. I went to school to be a music teacher but ended up with a speech pathologist degree and from there I ended up in special education.

If you were not a teacher, what would you be doing?

I think I would still be doing some sort of coaching or mentoring if I wasn’t in a classroom.

What do you do for fun when you’re not teaching?

I love to be outside with family. We go camping. I also used to play the tiki drums.

What is the one thing you want your students to learn in your class?

I push really hard for them to understand respect. Respect for themselves and respect for others. I also want them to be a viable member of the community.

Why did you want to be a teacher at Boulder City High School?

Living here in Boulder City, I wanted to be in the same schools my kids are in. I’d be in a larger school and want to be in a smaller school. You get a bigger sense of community. It’s nice to get to be connected to more people.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Patti Diamond) Tilapia is a firm white fish that is so mild it takes on the flavors of whateve ...
Light, luscious fish dish can be made in flash
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Often, I get requests for recipes that seem to ask the impossible. We need a dinner that’s healthy yet decadent, simple to prepare, fast enough to make on a busy weeknight and so flavorful it’ll please the whole family. Oh, and totally inexpensive. OK, I gotcha covered.

(Boulder City Animal Shelter) Rosie is a 7-year-old long haired dachshund in need of a home tha ...
Community Briefs, Jan. 16
By Boulder City Review

Democrats plan kick-off potluck

Senior Center, Jan. 16
By Boulder City Review

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

Names in the News, Jan. 16
By Boulder City Review

Fikri earns pony club certification

(Norma Vally) A good envelope will keep outside elements such as rain from entering and damagin ...
Envelope seals in building’s environment
By Norma Vally Home Matters

When one hears the word “envelope,” a building isn’t what comes to mind, yet this outer shell is the principal structure that maintains and protects a house’s indoor environment.

(Patti Diamond) A healthy and versatile soup allows you to easily add more vegetables to your diet.
Healthy, versatile soup makes it easy to eat more vegetables
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

How are those New Year’s resolutions going? Like most folks, I’ve resolved to eat more vegetables in the new year. I’d like to share an appetizing idea that’s making my goal much easier. Each weekend I’ll make one big pot of Very Versatile Vegetable Soup to enjoy for lunch the entire week.

(Boulder City Animal Shelter) Lupita was abandoned near the dry lake bed off of U.S. Highway 95 ...
Community Briefs, Jan. 9
By Boulder City Review

Democrats to hear author

Senior Center, Jan. 9
By Boulder City Review

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.