Beerfest to support military families

Friends from Kingman, Arizona, from left, Jenna Harnisch, Jeff Hoehne and Joe Fellers, enjoy the 2018 Boulder City Beerfest. The 2019 Boulder City Beerfest is Saturday from 1-7 p.m. at Wilbur Square Park.

This weekend will give Boulder City residents and visitors a chance to raise money for charity and sample different kinds of craft beer during the seventh annual Boulder City Beerfest.

The festival takes place Saturday, March 30, from 1-7 p.m. at Wilbur Square Park downtown.

All proceeds go to Operation Homefront, a nonprofit organization that supports the families of military personnel who are deployed overseas. Its mission is to build strong, stable and secure military families so they can thrive in the communities they have worked hard to protect.

Boulder Dam Brewing Co. is the official host brewery. Todd Cook, event organizer and brew guru at the brewery, said the beer festival is the second-largest contributor in Nevada to Operation Homefront.

This year’s festival will feature more than 30 craft breweries giving out samples and eight food trucks serving a variety of food, including lobster and hamburgers.

“It’s going to be great,” Cook said. “The weather is expected to be 70 degrees and sunny. You can’t ask for better than that.”

Cook said this year the festival will include more brewery games than in previous years.

There will also be four bands performing: The DJ Haydin Band, Thee Swank Bastards, Shaunda and the Howlers and The Shaun Degraff Band.

There is no cost to attend the festival, but tickets must be purchased to sample the beer.

There are 2,100 tickets available.

While they last, they can be purchased at Boulder Dam Brewery, 453 Nevada Way, or Khoury’s Fine Wine &Spirits, 9915 S. Eastern Ave., No. 110, Henderson, through Friday, March 29. Advance tickets are $35 general admission, $45 VIP.

VIP ticket holders can start sampling beer at 1 p.m., and general admission ticket holders can start at 3 p.m.

The day of the festival general admission tickets can be purchased for $45 and VIP tickets for $60.

To see a complete list of breweries that will be at the festival, go to bouldercitybeerfestival.com.

Additionally, there will be beer-making demonstrations as well as specialty vendors for brewing supplies.

