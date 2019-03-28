Beer Buddies

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Anheuser-Busch brought a team of eight Clydesdales and a dalmatian to Boulder City on Sunday, March 24, 2019, as a way to thank the community for its support. Hundreds of people came out to see them in the parking lot in front of Medolac.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Members of Elks Lodge 1652 manned a beer booth when the Budweiser Clydesdales visited Boulder City on Sunday, March 24, 2019. Among those helping out were, from left, Travis McComb, incoming exalted ruler; Liz Maring, Carol Barrett, Tim Murray, Karen Murray, past exalted ruler and leading knight; Mike Parsons, past exalted ruler; and Tom Perkins, treasurer.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Anheuser-Busch brought along its dalmatian mascot when the hitch team visited Boulder City on Sunday, March 24, 2019.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

