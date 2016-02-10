Beautiful Reflection

Members of the Boulder City History & Art Foundation spent time Saturday to clean up Reflections Park on Colorado Street. After learning the city now owns the historic water treatment plant, the foundation is moving forward with plans to spruce up the area. The Community Gardens is considered to be the front yard to the old plant and Reflections Park is considered the backyard to the plant. Future plans include beautification of the boarded up windows and a tour of the water treatment building is slated for later this month.